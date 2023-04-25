Soaring temperature to power up related stocks; buy the dips, say analysts







In just the first fortnight of April, energy demand has risen by 23 per cent, indicating a sharp rise in use of cooling equipment. On April 18, India's electricity demand touched a new high of 216 gigawatts. On the consumption front, India clocked a peak energy demand of 4,836 million units that day, an increase of eight per cent over last year.

As temperatures soar across the country, amid searing heat wave, analysts see power demand hitting fresh record highs this year. The time, therefore, may be opportune to add related stocks on dips as higher demand boosts earnings visibility, they said.