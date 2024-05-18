Stock Market Special Trading Session LIVE: Indices end flat after first session

Zydus Lifesciences stock rallies 5%; hits record high on robust Q4 results
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare) hit a record high of Rs 1,104.45, as they locked in 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Saturday’s special trading session after the company reported nearly 300 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 1,182 crore in March quarter (Q4FY24). Shares of Zydus Lifesciences had posted profit of Rs 296.6 crore in Q4FY23. In past seven months, the stock zoomed 89 per cent. READ MORE
9:52 AM
Sobha stock price drop! Shares fall 5% as Q4 profit falls 86% YoY
Shares of Sobha Ltd fell 4.9 per cent to Rs 1,769.45 apiece on the BSE on Saturday, during the markets' special trading session, after the real estate company reported weak set of results for the March quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24). READ MORE
9:44 AM
Shares of Zee Ent zoom over 5% on delivering profits in Q4, rising revenues
In the March quarter, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.35 crore, marking a reversal from a consolidated net loss of Rs 196.03 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. READ MORE
9:30 AM
Nifty Media top gainer sector-wise
9:27 AM
Broader markets higher in early trade
9:24 AM
ONGC, Power Grid top gainers on Nifty
9:22 AM
Heatmap update
9:18 AM
Opening Bell:: Nifty opens above 22,500-mark
9:18 AM
Opening Bell:: Sensex opens 70 pts higher at 73,990 levels
9:10 AM
Nifty50 soars 0.21% in pre-open trade
9:08 AM
Sensex rises marginally in pre-open
9:03 AM
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,740, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,000
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,000. READ MORE
8:59 AM
M&M's stock races ahead on strong Q4 performance, outlook healthy
The market valuation of M&M hit the Rs 3.12 lakh crore mark for the first time on Friday, as the company's shares touched a 52-week high on the bourses. There is a strong demand momentum for utility vehicles (UVs) and hopes for a revival in tractor demand will be the key growth drivers during FY24-26. The Q4FY24 revenue and Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) grew 11 per cent, 16 per cent and 3 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively to Rs 25,110 crore, Rs 3,240 crore and Rs 2,040 crore. The FY24 revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT grew 16 per cent, 24 per cent and 35 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. READ MORE
8:52 AM
WATCH: Sitharaman's viral reply on broker's tough question on tax burden
A video of Sitharaman facing criticism from a stock market broker has gone viral. The broker highlighted the numerous taxes and duties, such as Goods and Services Tax (GST), Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST), and long-term capital gains tax, which he said collectively exceed the earnings of investors. WATCH HERE
8:43 AM
Results today :: Data Patterns, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Ujjivan SFB among others
Stock market Special Trading Session LIVE, Saturday, May 18: Indian stock markets were mildly positive on Saturday amid a special session. The S&P BSE Sensex was 73,944, up 27 points or 0.04 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 22,482, up 16 points.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and the BSE SmallCap indices gained 0.42 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively.
Sectorally, all the indices were in the green led by the Nifty Media index (up 1.5 per cent).
The National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the BSE are conducting a special, two-part session today, to evaluate their disaster preparedness in the event of major disruptions.
Trading volume, however, may remain thin as price bands have been lowered to 5 per cent for most stocks. Besides, global markets are also shut today.