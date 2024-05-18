Stock Market Special Trading Session LIVE: Indices end flat after first session

Stock market Special Trading Session LIVE, Saturday, May 18: Indian stock markets were mildly positive on Saturday amid a special session. The S&P BSE Sensex was 73,944, up 27 points or 0.04 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 22,482, up 16 points.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and the BSE SmallCap indices gained 0.42 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, all the indices were in the green led by the Nifty Media index (up 1.5 per cent).

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the BSE are conducting a special, two-part session today, to evaluate their disaster preparedness in the event of major disruptions.

Trading volume, however, may remain thin as price bands have been lowered to 5 per cent for most stocks. Besides, global markets are also shut today.