GPT Infra shares soar 13% on ₹195-crore order win; details here

Shares of GPT Infraprojects rose over 13 per cent after it received a ₹195 crore contract from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro, Ivory Coast, for a conveyor belt system at the port of the Ivory Coast.

The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 13.1 per cent during the day to ₹117 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 27 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 12 per cent higher at ₹115.9 apiece, compared to a 0.39 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:30 AM.

ALSO READ: Brigade Hotel shares rally as Q2 profit jumps 58%; results breakdown here Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 28 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17 per cent this year, compared to a 9.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. GPT Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,443.72 crore.

GPT Infra bags ₹195-crore order in Ivory Coast GPT Infraprojects has secured an international contract worth around ₹195 crore (approximately €18.9 million) from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro, Ivory Coast, according to an exchange filing. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, HDFC Bank, SBI lift Sensex 400 pts The order involves detailed engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a conveyor belt system as part of the Phase 2 development works connecting SOCIM and the Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro (TIPSP). The project is expected to be completed within 12 months, the company said in the statement.

GPT Infra Q1 results recap GPT Infraprojects reported a 32.2 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone total income at ₹316 crore, driven by strong execution in its infrastructure business and continued momentum in the concrete sleeper segment. Standalone Ebitda rose 21.5 per cent YoY to ₹41.8 crore, while net profit grew 29.1 per cent to ₹22.6 crore. On a consolidated basis, the company posted total revenue of ₹321.5 crore, up 32.2 per cent YoY. Consolidated Ebitda grew 36.6 per cent to ₹45.9 crore, and profit after tax (after minority interest) jumped 39.9 per cent to ₹23.5 crore, with a PAT margin of 7.31 per cent.