Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. rallied over 14 per cent on Monday after it received a letter of award for the development of a 250 MWac grid-connected solar PV project worth ₹725.33 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since December 10 and currently trade at 71 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. Solarworld Energy's counter has fallen 26 per cent since listing on September 30 this year and has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,509.61 crore.

Solarworld Energy bags ₹725-crore order win

Solarworld Energy has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) package to develop a 250 megawatt alternating current (MWac) grid-connected solar photovoltaic project.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at approximately Rs 725.33 crore, according to the exchange filing. Under the contract, the company will undertake the complete EPC scope for the project. The solar project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27.

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd., incorporated in 2013, is a solar energy solutions provider specialising in EPC services through an asset-light model, offering end-to-end project execution while retaining customer ownership. Its zero-upfront-investment approach promotes cost-effective adoption of solar power.