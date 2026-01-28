Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 93.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 676.54 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics rose 93.86% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 676.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 640.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.676.54640.079.168.3552.4442.0124.5219.1918.019.29

