Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 93.86% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 676.54 croreNet profit of Somany Ceramics rose 93.86% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 676.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 640.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales676.54640.07 6 OPM %9.168.35 -PBDT52.4442.01 25 PBT24.5219.19 28 NP18.019.29 94
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST