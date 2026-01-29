Piramal Pharma shares gain 4% on Q3 results; check key highlights inside

Piramal Pharma Share Price Today: Shares of Piramal Pharma were ruling higher on the bourses after the pharmaceutical company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26). Following the results announcement, the company’s share price rose 3.78 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹159.79 per share on the NSE on Thursday, January 29.

Though the counter has partially pared its gains, it continues to trade higher. At 11:00 am, Piramal Pharma shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹158.25 per share, up 2.79 per cent from its previous close of ₹153.96 per share on the NSE. A combined total of 7.5 million equity shares of the pharmaceutical company, estimated to be worth ₹117 crore, have exchanged hands so far during today’s trading session on the BSE and NSE.

Piramal Pharma Q3FY26 results

According to the exchange filing, the company’s net loss in Q3FY26 stood at ₹95 crore, compared with a loss of ₹99 crore reported in Q2FY26. The company, however, had posted a profit of ₹4 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations improved 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹2,140 crore from ₹2,044 crore reported in Q2FY26. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, revenue declined 3 per cent from ₹2,204 crore reported in Q3FY25.

The pharmaceutical company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹239 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹224 crore reported in Q2FY26. Piramal Pharma’s Ebitda, however, declined 32 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹350 crore reported during the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Key highlights for Q3 and 9M FY26

Among other key highlights for Q3 and 9M FY26, Piramal Pharma said:

Revenue growth in Q3/9M FY26 was impacted by inventory destocking in one large on-patent commercial product by a customer, slower early-stage order inflows in H1FY26 due to inconsistent recovery in US biopharma funding, uncertainties around global trade policies, and regulatory delays in inhalation anaesthesia for ex-US markets from the Digwal facility.

Ebitda margin: Despite lower revenues, the impact on Ebitda was partly offset by cost optimisation initiatives and operational excellence

Despite lower revenues, the impact on Ebitda was partly offset by cost optimisation initiatives and operational excellence Growth capex: A $90 million investment to expand the Lexington and Riverview facilities is on track, with good customer interest.

"The company is seeing a significant pick-up in requests for proposals (RFPs), with early signs of recovery in order inflows since October 2025, driven by improved biopharma funding and increased M&A activity in the US," said Piramal Pharma.

Management commentary

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Nandini Piramal, chairperson, Piramal Pharma, said, “FY26 has been a muted year for the company due to the impact of inventory destocking and slower early-stage order inflows in H1FY26 in our CDMO business. However, in recent times, we are seeing early signs of recovery with a pick-up in RFPs and order inflows on the back of improved biopharma funding and increased M&A activities in the US healthcare space. In our CHG business, we are investing in new products and expanding our presence in ex-US markets.”

Acquiring a niche brand like Kenalog, which she said is synergistic with the company’s current business, is an important step in this direction. Despite slower growth in FY26, Piramal continues to believe in the long-term growth prospects of its businesses and is backing them with timely investments in capacity and capabilities.

“Q4 has historically been the strongest quarter for the company, and we expect this trend to continue this year as well,” she said.