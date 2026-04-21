Sovereign wealth funds stay put amid West Asia crisis, shows data

Sovereign wealth funds saw a lower decline (12 per cent) than the 13 per cent fall seen for FPIs overall in equities. The drop in assets would also reflect the overall market decline, with the BSE Sensex falling 11.5 per cent. Sovereign wealth funds’ share of FPI holdings in equity was at 6.9 per cent in March compared to 6.8 per cent in February. The debt share was broadly the same at 0.6 per cent. Sovereign share in hybrid securities rose to 23.3 per cent in March compared to 22.6 per cent in February. Sovereign wealth funds held ₹4.5 trillion across assets as of March.