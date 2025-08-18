Spandana Sphoorthy Financial reports weak Q1 results; analysts weigh in

The small-cap microfinance company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹360.21 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to a net profit of ₹55.71 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations also declined 57 per cent to ₹300.46 crore, as against ₹706.97 crore a year ago.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1 results analysis: Brokerages view

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Hold | Target cut to 260 from ₹300

The brokerage believes Spandana’s performance is weaker than peers, which appear to be turning around faster. The company incurred a net loss driven by a sharp decline in AUM/disbursals, elevated stress loans, and pressure on NIM from reversals and slower growth.

“Forward flows into stress buckets remain high. Management explained that as the X bucket CE continues to improve, forward flows shall ease and the company would return to profitability in H2FY26E. X bucket CE improved from 96.9 per cent in Apr-25 to 98.5 per cent in Jul-25,” the report read.