Home / Markets / News / Spandana Sphoorthy Financial reports weak Q1 results; analysts weigh in

Spandana Sphoorthy Financial reports weak Q1 results; analysts weigh in

Most brokerages have maintained their rating on the stock; however, they have cut the target price; check out target here

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spandana Sphoorty Financial, shares rose 0.93 per cent in trade on Monday, August 18, 2025, logging an intra-day high of ₹242.55 per share on BSE.  The stock saw buying after the company reported its Q1 results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after market hours.  Most brokerages have maintained their rating on the stock; however, they have cut the target price owing to a decline in asset under management (AUM) in FY26 and credit costs to remain elevated in Q2FY26, with AUM growth likely to remain subdued in FY26.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1 results recap

The small-cap microfinance company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹360.21 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to a net profit of ₹55.71 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue from operations also declined 57 per cent to ₹300.46 crore, as against ₹706.97 crore a year ago.    READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1 results analysis: Brokerages view 

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Hold | Target cut to 260 from ₹300

The brokerage believes Spandana’s performance is weaker than peers, which appear to be turning around faster. The company incurred a net loss driven by a sharp decline in AUM/disbursals, elevated stress loans, and pressure on NIM from reversals and slower growth.
 
“Forward flows into stress buckets remain high. Management explained that as the X bucket CE continues to improve, forward flows shall ease and the company would return to profitability in H2FY26E. X bucket CE improved from 96.9 per cent in Apr-25 to 98.5 per cent in Jul-25,” the report read.

Motilal Oswal | Buy | Target cut to ₹825

Analysts reckon that the company’s AUM is likely to decline 20 per cent in FY26 and expect profitability only in FY27. Credit costs are expected to remain elevated in Q2FY26, with AUM growth likely to remain subdued in FY26. 
 
“Spandana Sphoorty reported a weak Q1FY26, with a sharp decline in disbursements and AUM, as the focus shifted to strengthening collections and operational stability. Credit costs were elevated due to forward flows from Stage 2 assets and are likely to remain high in Q2FY26 as well, and we expect near-normalisation only by the end of FY26,” the report read.
 
It added: Spandana Sphoorty will continue to exhibit asset quality stress for the next couple of quarters.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 1,100 pts, Nifty tops 25,000; Hero Moto, Maruti, Bajaj Finance lead

Regaal Resources IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

F&O Setup today: Here's how to trade Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

Premium

India Inc growth stuck in slow lane; core earnings shrink in Q1FY26

Premium

Jubilant FoodWorks' dough keeps rising while rivals go half-baked

Topics :Buzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYQ1 results

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story