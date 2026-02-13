SpiceJet shares drop 3% after Q3 swings to loss; stock lowest since 2015

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. fell over 3 per cent on Friday after the airline reported a net loss of ₹262 crore in the December quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q3-FY26) amid new labour codes, aircraft grounded for maintenance, and a weaker rupee against the dollar.

Shares of the company fell to the lowest level since July 2015 and currently trade at 2.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 33 per cent this year, compared to a 2.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Sensex. SpiceJet has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,033.89 crore.

The airline said non-operation of certain aircraft pending maintenance, coupled with prevailing airspace restrictions and currency depreciation, also weighed on performance. It reported a foreign exchange loss of ₹15.6 crore for the quarter arising from the restatement of lease liabilities, compared with a forex gain in the preceding quarter.

SpiceJet said it has raised ₹4,172 crore in previous financial years through the issuance of equity warrants and fresh equity shares to non-promoter investors, and is deploying the funds to return grounded aircraft to service, rationalise its fleet and expand into new sectors. Based on its business plans and cash flow projections, the firm said it remains confident of meeting its liabilities as they fall due, and the results have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Last month, SpiceJet said it will enter Imphal with the launch of its first-ever flight services to the Manipur capital, strengthening air connectivity to the Northeast. Starting February 10, SpiceJet will operate daily flights to Imphal from Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai, using Boeing 737 aircraft.