Sambhv Steel Tubes shares surge 7% on Q1 business update; details here

The iron and steel products manufacturer's stock rose as much as 7.03 per cent during the day to ₹125.8 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 4.7 per cent higher at ₹123.1 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:33 AM.

Shares of the company listed on the stock exchange on July 2 and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen by over 45 per cent from its issue price of 82 per share. Sambhv Steel has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,630.35 crore.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Q1 business update

In Q1 FY26, sales of Pre-Galvanised (GP) Coils and Pipes stood at 19,984 tonnes, while Stainless Steel Coils contributed 9,439 tonnes. No sales figures of these product categories were reported in Q1 FY25. Structural Pipes and Tubes, part of the company’s core value-added offerings, recorded a volume of 50,294 tonnes in the quarter, compared to 54,267 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Overall, value-added product volumes rose to 79,717 tonnes in Q1 FY26 from 54,267 tonnes in Q1 FY25.

Intermediate products also saw healthy traction, with volumes rising to 12,989 tonnes in Q1 FY26 from 7,641 tonnes in Q1 FY25, a 70 per cent increase. This brought the company’s total sales volume to 92,706 tonnes in Q1 FY26, up 50 per cent from 61,908 tonnes in the same quarter last year.