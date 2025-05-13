SRF shares fall 3% despite strong Q4 results; check key numbers here

SRF share price today: Shares of chemicals manufacturer SRF fell over 3 per cent to hit a low of ₹2,920 on Tuesday despite the company reporting better-than-expected Shares of chemicals manufacturer SRF fell over 3 per cent to hit a low of ₹2,920 on Tuesday despite the company reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) results

SRF's Q4 FY25 result update

The chemical company's consolidated revenue increased 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,313 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹3,570 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) increased 47 per cent to ₹906 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹616 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹526 crore.

Segment-wise, the company's revenue from the chemicals business grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,355 crore in the reported quarter, performance films & foil business revenue increased 19 per cent, while revenue from the technical textiles business fell 2 per cent. Revenue from other businesses decreased 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹87 crore in Q4 FY25.

ALSO READ | Here's why Paytm share price slipped 5% in trade on May 13; details here In FY25, SRF's revenue increased 12 per cent to ₹14,693 crore compared to ₹13,139 crore in the previous financial year. The company reported Ebit of ₹2,336 crore, up 6 per cent from ₹2,201 crore in FY24. The company reported a PAT of ₹1,251 crore in FY25.

Ashish Bharat Ram, chairman and managing director at SRF, said that, supported by the seasonal factors, the company finished the year on a very strong note and will enter the new financial year carrying this momentum.

"However, we are dealing with a very volatile global economy at the moment, and while we remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead, the risks remain,” he added.

About SRF

Incorporated in 1970, SRF is a multi-business chemical conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and speciality intermediaries. The company's business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, speciality chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, and coated and laminated fabrics. SRF has chemical and polymer manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. Its technical textiles and packaging film plants are located across Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In addition, the company also owns manufacturing plants in Thailand and South Africa. It produces a variety of products, including tyre cord fabrics, belting fabrics, coated and laminated fabrics, industrial yarns, refrigerants, and high-performance engineering plastics.