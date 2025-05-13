Stocks to watch today, May 13: Tata Motors, Airtel, GAIL, Cipla, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 13, 2025: US-China trade deal, easing India-Pakistan tensions, April retail inflation figures, coupled with FIIs buying and positive global cues, are likely to influence the mood of the benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50, today.

That said, at 6:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 111 points lower at 24,933 level, indicating a gap-down start for the bourses.

In the previous trading session , Sensex jumped 2,975.43 points, or 3.7 per cent, to close at 82,429.90 levels. The Nifty50 closed at 24,924.7, up by 916.7 points, or 3.8 per cent.

In the US, stocks soared after easing recession fears. The Dow surged 1,160.72 points (2.81 per cent) to 42,410.10, the S&P 500 gained 3.26 per cent to 5,844.19, and the Nasdaq rallied 4.35 per cent to 18,708.34, boosted by tech stocks like Apple and Tesla. Investors now await US inflation data for April. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific markets climbed Tuesday after a US-China trade deal lifted Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.17 per cent, and the Topix gained 1.77 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.13 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.71 per cent.

Given this, here are the top stocks to watch on Tuesday, May 13:

Earnings today: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, GAIL, Cipla, Siemens, Bharti Hexacom, Hero Motocorp, Aditya Birla Capital, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Max Financial Services, Honeywell Automation, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Sai Life Sciences, Jubilant Ingrevia, Syrma SGS Technology, ITD Cementation India, Metropolis Healthcare, ASK Automotive, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Aurionpro Solutions, The Anup Engineering, VIP Industries, Patel Engineering Company, Suven Life Sciences, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, VST Tillers Tractors, Arkade Developers, Alembic, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, and Sterling Tools among others.

Tata Steel: to ₹1,300.8 crore during the fourth quarter of the just-concluded financial year (Q4FY25), from ₹611.48 crore a year ago. The Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at ₹56,218.11 crore in Q4FY25, down by 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Reported a 112.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,300.8 crore during the fourth quarter of the just-concluded financial year (Q4FY25), from ₹611.48 crore a year ago. The Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at ₹56,218.11 crore in Q4FY25, down by 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Aether Industries: Announces ₹628.54 crore OFS for 89.79 lakh shares (6.77 per cent equity) at ₹700/share, 13.14 per cent discount to current price.

Raymond: Q4 net profit down 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹137.47 crore. Total income rose to ₹601.4 crore.

Allied Blenders: Board to meet on May 15 to consider fundraising via equity/debt instruments and review FY25 results; may recommend a dividend.

Carborundum Universal: Q4 net profit plunged 79 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30 crore due to input costs, despite 1.3 per cent revenue rise to ₹1,217 crore.

Happiest Minds: Q4 revenue up 1.1 per cent Q-o-Q, 27.9 per cent Y-o-Y; total income at ₹570.52 crore. Board recommends ₹3.5 final dividend; record date set as July 18, 2025.

JM Financial: Q4 profit surged nearly five times to ₹134.6 crore; net interest income (NII) rose 31.9 per cent to ₹250.2 crore. Revenue at ₹1,027 crore; ₹2.7 final dividend declared.

CARE Ratings: Q4 profit rose 76.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹43.4 crore; revenue up 21.9 per cent to ₹109.7 crore.

KFin Technologies: General Atlantic to sell up to 6.9 per cent stake (about 1.18 crore shares) worth ₹1,209.5 crore via block deals.

Zaggle Prepaid: Q4 net profit up 66.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31.9 crore; revenue surged 50.9 per cent to ₹412 crore. Ebitda rose to ₹35.4 crore, but margin dipped to 8.6 per cent.

Thomas Cook: Q4 net profit up 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹66 crore; revenue rose 18.7 per cent to ₹197 crore.