Home / Markets / News / Stallion India surges 10% amid heavy volumes on strong Q2 earnings

Stallion India surges 10% amid heavy volumes on strong Q2 earnings

Till 02:08 PM; a combined 12.94 million equity shares representing 16.3% of total equity of Stallion India Fluorochemicals changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

stock market, market, stock brokers
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stallion India Fluorochemicals share price today

 
Shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals surged 10 per cent to ₹336.65 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26). In the past 10 trading days, the stock has zoomed 67 per cent.
 
Till 02:08 PM; a combined 12.94 million equity shares representing 16.3 per cent of total equity of Stallion India Fluorochemicals changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 82,291.
 
The stock price of the smallcap company had hit a record high of ₹345.45 on October 10, 2025. The market price of industrial gases company has zoomed 462 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹59.91 touched on March 3, 2025. Stallion India Fluorochemicals made its stock market debut on January 23, 2025.
 

Q2 results - Stallion India Fluorochemicals

 
For Q2FY26, the company has posted a net profit of ₹11.42 crore as against ₹0.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations grew 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹105.56 crore, compared to ₹67.56 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Meanwhile, for the first half (April to September) of FY26, Stallion India Fluorochemicals net profit more-than-doubled to ₹21.78 crore, as against ₹9.27 crore in the first half of FY25.  Revenue jumped 53.5 per cent YoY to ₹216.03 crore from ₹140.73 crore in the same period last fiscal.
 
Stallion India Fluorochemicals in August clarified that the recent developments regarding tariffs imposed by the United States have no impact on the business operations, revenue model, or financial performance of the company.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today 

Overview, outlook - Stallion India Fluorochemicals

 
Stallion India Fluorochemicals stands as a specialized leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. The company has established itself as a key player in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production.
 
The company serves a wide range of industries by providing tailored gas solutions, including Hydrocarbons (HC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs).
 
On future outlook, Stallion India Fluorochemicals in its FY25 annual report said that the company is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for refrigerant, specialty, and industrial gases through a strategically aligned growth roadmap. The company’s expanded footprint-with four operational and two upcoming facilities-enables pan-India access and positions Stallion as a robust supply chain partner to a wide range of industries.
 
Stallion is actively scaling capacity through the addition of new plants in Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh) and at its existing Khalapur site. The 7,200 MTPA facility in Mambattu will bolster the company’s blending, debulking, and storage capabilities. A 1,200 MTPA liquid helium facility under development at Khalapur will cater to the semiconductor, solar cell, and fiber optic sectors—driving diversification into high-growth technology segments.
 
The company’s future roadmap includes backward integration to secure raw materials, reduce supply volatility, and improve gross margins. These initiatives are expected to contribute an additional 3–4 per cent margin uplift and align Stallion’s profitability with global industry benchmarks, Stallion said.
 
Stallion expects to deliver a 30–35 per cent CAGR over the next three years while maintaining healthy and sustainable margins. Strategic expansion in new product categories, alignment with green chemistry trends, and entry into semiconductor-grade gases position the company for long-term, profitable growth. With a strong foundation in forward integration and a clear roadmap for backward integration, Stallion is well-positioned to emerge as a leader in the Indian fluorochemicals ecosystem, the company said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 180 pts, Nifty below 25,250; IT, metal drag; Waaree Renewable up 8%

Axis Bank Q2 preview: Profit may fall upto 24% on weak NIM, high provisions

Tata Capital debuts flat on D-street; should you buy, sell or hold?

Nifty set to break 8-year record: No new high in 2025 yet

Here's why L&T Finance shares advanced over 2% in trade despite weak market

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE smallcapstock market tradingMarket trendsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story