Stallion India surges 10% amid heavy volumes on strong Q2 earnings

Stallion India Fluorochemicals share price today

Shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals surged 10 per cent to ₹336.65 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26). In the past 10 trading days, the stock has zoomed 67 per cent.

Till 02:08 PM; a combined 12.94 million equity shares representing 16.3 per cent of total equity of Stallion India Fluorochemicals changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 82,291.

The stock price of the smallcap company had hit a record high of ₹345.45 on October 10, 2025. The market price of industrial gases company has zoomed 462 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹59.91 touched on March 3, 2025. Stallion India Fluorochemicals made its stock market debut on January 23, 2025.

Q2 results - Stallion India Fluorochemicals For Q2FY26, the company has posted a net profit of ₹11.42 crore as against ₹0.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations grew 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹105.56 crore, compared to ₹67.56 crore in Q2FY25. Meanwhile, for the first half (April to September) of FY26, Stallion India Fluorochemicals net profit more-than-doubled to ₹21.78 crore, as against ₹9.27 crore in the first half of FY25. Revenue jumped 53.5 per cent YoY to ₹216.03 crore from ₹140.73 crore in the same period last fiscal. ALSO READ: Q2 results today Stallion India Fluorochemicals in August clarified that the recent developments regarding tariffs imposed by the United States have no impact on the business operations, revenue model, or financial performance of the company.

Overview, outlook - Stallion India Fluorochemicals Stallion India Fluorochemicals stands as a specialized leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. The company has established itself as a key player in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production. The company serves a wide range of industries by providing tailored gas solutions, including Hydrocarbons (HC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). On future outlook, Stallion India Fluorochemicals in its FY25 annual report said that the company is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for refrigerant, specialty, and industrial gases through a strategically aligned growth roadmap. The company’s expanded footprint-with four operational and two upcoming facilities-enables pan-India access and positions Stallion as a robust supply chain partner to a wide range of industries.

Stallion is actively scaling capacity through the addition of new plants in Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh) and at its existing Khalapur site. The 7,200 MTPA facility in Mambattu will bolster the company’s blending, debulking, and storage capabilities. A 1,200 MTPA liquid helium facility under development at Khalapur will cater to the semiconductor, solar cell, and fiber optic sectors—driving diversification into high-growth technology segments. The company’s future roadmap includes backward integration to secure raw materials, reduce supply volatility, and improve gross margins. These initiatives are expected to contribute an additional 3–4 per cent margin uplift and align Stallion’s profitability with global industry benchmarks, Stallion said.