Steel Strips Wheels shares soar 8% on highest-ever monthly sales
Shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. rose nearly 8 per cent on Thursday after it reported its highest-ever monthly sales in December 2025 on strong domestic demand.
The company's stock rose as much as 7.8 per cent during the day to ₹208.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 8 last year. The Steel Strips Wheels stock
pared gains to trade 5.8 per cent higher at ₹205.5 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:04 AM.
Steel Strips Wheels reports December auto sales
Steel Strips Wheels reported its highest-ever monthly sales in December 2025, driven by strong domestic demand and performance across key segments such as tractors, aluminium products and truck wheels, according to an exchange filing.
The strong showing helped the company achieve record turnover and its highest-ever average selling price, supported by a richer product mix and higher contribution from premium segments. While export volumes remained muted during the month, solid domestic demand and improved realisations more than offset the weakness overseas, the company said.
Net turnover rose 22.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹446.59 crore in December 2025, compared with ₹364.74 crore in the same month last year. Gross turnover increased 15.98 per cent year-on-year to ₹515.87 crore from ₹444.81 crore in December 2024.
Segment-wise, the tractor business recorded a 59 per cent Y-o-Y increase in value and a 57 per cent rise in volumes. Aluminium products posted value growth of 42 per cent and volume growth of 38 per cent, while the truck segment saw a 14 per cent jump in value and a 16 per cent increase in volumes.
The two- and three-wheeler segment reported value growth of 60 per cent and volume growth of 73 per cent. In contrast, the passenger car steel segment saw a decline of 22 per cent in value and 17 per cent in volumes. Overall export performance remained weak, with value down 20 per cent and volumes falling 54 per cent year-on-year.
Steel Strips Wheels Q2 recap
Steel Strips Wheels reported a 23.26 per cent decline in net profit to ₹38.53 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹50.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 9.63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,200.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter, up from ₹1,095.10 crore in the same period last year.