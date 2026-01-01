Steel Strips Wheels shares soar 8% on highest-ever monthly sales

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. rose nearly 8 per cent on Thursday after it reported its highest-ever monthly sales in December 2025 on strong domestic demand.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5.5 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Steel Strips Wheels has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,226.60 crore.

Steel Strips Wheels reports December auto sales

Steel Strips Wheels reported its highest-ever monthly sales in December 2025, driven by strong domestic demand and performance across key segments such as tractors, aluminium products and truck wheels, according to an exchange filing.

The strong showing helped the company achieve record turnover and its highest-ever average selling price, supported by a richer product mix and higher contribution from premium segments. While export volumes remained muted during the month, solid domestic demand and improved realisations more than offset the weakness overseas, the company said.

Net turnover rose 22.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹446.59 crore in December 2025, compared with ₹364.74 crore in the same month last year. Gross turnover increased 15.98 per cent year-on-year to ₹515.87 crore from ₹444.81 crore in December 2024.