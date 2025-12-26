Stellar & disappointing stocks of 2025: leaders fall, laggards rise

Buying low and selling high has long been one of the simplest ways to profit from volatility in asset prices. That pattern has been especially visible in Indian equities in recent years, as stock prices have swung sharply in both directions. Many stocks that led the rally in 2024 have been among the biggest laggards in 2025, while several underperformers of last year have outperformed.

In 2024, 36 per cent of companies in the broadbased BSE 200 index (69 out of 192) delivered returns of 30 per cent or more. By comparison, only 18 per cent of companies in the index have delivered returns of 30 per cent or more in 2025 so far. For equity investors, the reversal is striking. Of the 69 BSE 200 stocks that gained 30 per cent or more in 2024, as many as 39 have posted negative returns in 2025 so far. The stocks that ran the fastest last year have fallen the hardest this year. Similarly, 16 of the 35 stocks that are up 30 per cent or more year-to-date in 2025 delivered negative or flat returns in 2024. (See chart)