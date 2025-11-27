Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rises 5% on securing this deal; details

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price today: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) shares were in demand on Thursday, November 27, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 5.26 per cent to an intraday high of ₹237.85 per share.

Around 10:00 AM, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares continued to trade higher, up 2.39 per cent at ₹231.35 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 85,869.58 levels.

Why did Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share rise?

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) gained in trade after announcing its second international order from South Africa this fiscal. The company has secured a turnkey EPC contract for a 240 MW AC solar PV project in South Africa, valued at around ₹1,313 crore (or $147 million).

With this win, SWREL is now executing four turnkey solar PV projects for four reputed developers in the South African market. The two projects awarded last fiscal have already seen strong operational progress, helping the company establish a firm foothold in the region. The two new orders secured over the past two months further strengthen its presence amid robust growth in South Africa’s solar market, driven by corporate demand for energy security, falling costs, and the need for improved grid stability. On securing the deal, Chandra Kishore Thakur, global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, “We are very excited to announce our second international order from South Africa this fiscal within a span of two months. South Africa remains a key international market for us where we are currently implementing four PV projects with four reputed customers reflecting our strong value proposition and positioning in this market. With this order win, SWREL has now achieved ~₹5,088 crore of order inflows this fiscal, and ordering momentum continues to remain robust.”