Sterlite Technologies gains 6% on completing demerger of Global Service Biz

Sterlite Technologies shares gained 5.9 per cent in trade on Monday, April 1, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹85.8 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company successfully completed demerger of its Global Service Business.

Around 12:21 PM, Sterlite Technologies share price was up 3.96 per cent at ₹84.17 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.46 per cent at 76,288.43. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,089.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹155.25 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹77.5 per share.

According to the filing, post the demerger, the services business will transition from Sterlite Technologies (STL) to STL Networks under the brand name "Invenia.” The move aligns with company's vision to create two specialised, future-ready organisations poised for accelerated growth.

This demerger will enable STL and STL Networks—to grow independently with enhanced agility and sharper focus on their respective customer segments, creating strong, distinct platforms for future growth. This will also bring more value to investors and strategic partners with a specific interest in the services business.

Both businesses will have dedicated leadership teams with proven track records, ensuring a smooth transition and continued success. Rahul Puri will lead as the CEO of Optical Networking Business at STL, and Pankaj Malik will be the CEO of STL Networks.

The demerged entity STL Networks, with its expertise in large-scale deployments, will further strengthen its portfolio in the global digital infrastructure and services space that will enable enterprises, telecom companies, cloud service providers, government, and defense. The recently awarded ₹2600 crore Bharatnet project in Jammu and Kashmir will be part of STL Networks post demerger.

“The completion of this demerger marks a pivotal moment in our strategic roadmap. This transition empowers STL and STL Networks to operate with greater focus, agility, and independence, creating exceptional value for all stakeholders. STL remains committed to pioneering optical solutions and driving customer-centricity, while STL Networks is now uniquely positioned to www.stl.tech Sterlite Technologies Limited. This new structure will drive sustained growth, operational efficiency, and shareholder returns for both entities," said Ankit Agarwal, managing director of Sterlite Technologies.

In the past one year, Sterlite Technologies shares have lost 34 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.5 per cent.