Trent share price: Tata Group-backed fashion retailer Tata Group-backed fashion retailer Trent shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in an otherwise weak market. Trent share price rallied as much as 5.81 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 5,619.85 per share.

The surge in Trent's share price followed the company's announcement that it has surpassed a portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores, which includes 248 Westside stores and 757 Zudio stores.

In an exchange filing, Trent said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has now crossed an operating portfolio of over 1000 large-box fashion stores (including 248 Westside and 757 Zudio stores).

Trent further highlighted that its Westside and Zudio brands have collectively served more than 100 million customers across 230 cities to date.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1250 pts to 76,170; Nifty at 23,200 In addition, Westside opened its 245th store in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, last week, aiming to inspire fashion enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, global brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage on Trent, assigning an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target price of Rs 7,000. In a report dated March 27, 2025, analysts Avi Mehta and Anshu Dayani of Macquarie noted that Trent, as India's leading fashion retailer in the value-to-mid-premium segment, outperforms its Asian counterparts in terms of growth, returns, and inventory turnover.

They also stressed that Trent's strong back-end integration allows for quicker fashion-forward drops, while the expansion of new stores through a franchisee model contributes to its strong return profile.

Also Read

“Trent has balanced doubling its Zudio store count over FY23-25 with improving its return ratios to over 25 per cent levels. Further, in its Star Bazaar grocery format (operated via JV with Tesco PLC), we expect a gradual reduction in losses despite quick-commerce linked growth uncertainties, aided by its focus on private brands, fresh produce, sharper pricing and store opex optimisation. We see the current cyclical weakness in consumer sentiment as an attractive entry opportunity,” the analysts at Macquarie stated in their note.

About Trent

Trent Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is among the leading players in the Indian retail sector.

ALSO READ | Key Reasons - Why Indian Stock Market is falling today? Established in 1998 following Lakme’s acquisition of Littlewoods International (India) Private Limited (LIIPL), Trent has since diversified its portfolio across several retail formats.

The company operates key brands such as Westside, a flagship fashion retailer; Zudio, a value fashion chain; Star Market, a hypermarket and supermarket chain; and Landmark, a family entertainment hub offering books, toys, and sports merchandise.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Trent’s product offerings span a wide range of categories, including apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, staple foods, health and beauty products, and consumer electronics.

The company provides a multi-channel shopping experience with both physical stores and an online presence.

In addition to its own retail formats, Trent has formed strategic associations with global brands such as Inditex Group for Zara and Massimo Dutti stores in India.

The market capitalisation of Trent is Rs 1,98,575.30 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.

At 12:50 PM, Trent shares were trading 5.18 per cent higher at Rs 5,586. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.48 per cent lower at 76,269.24 levels.