Stocks to buy today: Atul, Pidilite Industries; check target, stop-loss

Hence, we recommend to BUY ATUL stock around ₹6,640-6,600 | Stop loss: ₹6,300 | Target: ₹7,100-7,200

NSE Scrip – Pidilite Industries

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹1,492

Pidilite Industries has shown a rebound from its strong demand zone in recent sessions and has surged above its 20 and 50 DEMA. From a technical perspective, the counter has shown multiple positive crossovers among EMAs, adding to the bullish quotient in the counter. Furthermore, the MACD histogram also portrays a bullish reversal signal on the daily time frame.

Hence, we recommend to BUY PIDILITIND stock around ₹1,480-1,470 | Stop loss: ₹1,415 | Target: ₹1,560-1,580

Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, chief manager, technical & derivatives research, Angel One. Views expressed are his own.