Home / India News / Bank holidays 2025: Are banks closed on Jan 13 and 14 for Lohri, Sankranti?

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks closed on Jan 13 and 14 for Lohri, Sankranti?

The January 2025 bank holiday calendar is out, and this year's Lohri and Makar Sankranti festivals, which fall on January 13 and 14, respectively, are designated as holidays

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

You may be wondering if banks are closed on January 13 and 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Lohri. Since various festivals are observed differently throughout India, bank holidays vary by state or region. 
 
Public and private banks will be closed on January 14 due to Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Hazrat Ali's birthday, according to the Reserve Bank of India's annual holiday calendar. However, according to the RBI's official holiday list, January 13 is not a holiday for Lohri.

Bank holiday in Lohri, Makar Sanskrati 2025? 

According to the RBI, banks in several cities will stay closed on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Here’s the complete list of cities that will view bank holiday on January 14:
 
 
    • Ahmedabad
    • Bengaluru

    • Bhubaneswar
    • Itanagar
    • Kanpur
    • Lucknow
    • Chennai
    • Gangtok
    • Guwahati
    • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
    • Hyderabad - Telangana. 

Bank holidays 2025: Are Delhi banks closed?

Although North India celebrates Lohri and Makar Sankranti with great enthusiasm, banks in Delhi-NCR will be operating on January 13 and 14 since the RBI calendar for the area does not include these dates as holidays. January 23 will be the last weekday banking holiday in 2025.

Bank holidays 2025: Online banking?

Digital banking services including Net banking, mobile banking, and UPI services will remain operational even though banks may be physically closed. Prolonged holidays, however, can cause problems with the availability of ATM cash. 
 
In order to facilitate transactions, customers are encouraged to make sure that their online banking services are operational and connected to the mobile numbers they have registered.

Bank holidays 2025 in India 

India's bank holidays vary from state to state since they frequently rely on local celebrations and customs. On the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, however, all banks, scheduled and non-scheduled, observe holidays in the same way. Interestingly, banks are still open on the fifth Saturday of the month. 
 
In addition to state-specific holidays, major national holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Independence Day (August 15), and Republic Day (January 26) also see banks closed nationally.
 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

