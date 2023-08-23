Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; Brightcom, BEML, NBCC top stocks eyed

Domestic markets are eyeing a muted start on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty Futures declined 37-odd points to trade around 19,349 levels over Nifty Futures' Tuesday close. Globally, the US markets ended mixed overnight, led by losses in banking and financial names after the S&P Global ratings agency revised outlook for multiple banks citing 'tough' operating conditions. While Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indices declined up to 0.5 per cent, NASDAQ Composite eked out slim gains to close flat. Asia-Pacific markets, too, were mixed in Wednesday's early deals. Australia's S&P 200 and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose up to 0.3 per cent, whereas South Korea's Kospi fell marginally. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $84 per barrel and $80 per barrel, respectively. Stocks to watch Radico Khaitan: The Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India said that the liquor major underpaid excise duty to the tune of Rs 595.75 crore from 2013-14 to 2019-20 by not accurately reporting the inputs used to produce alcohol. Brightcom Group: Sebi has barred Brightcom Group's chairman SK Reddy from dealing in securities market and restricted him from holding director post in any listed company for alleged irregularities. Read More