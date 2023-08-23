Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; Brightcom, BEML, NBCC top stocks eyed
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; Brightcom, BEML, NBCC top stocks eyed

Stock market LIVE updates: At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty Futures declined 37-odd points to trade around 19,349 levels over Nifty Futures' Tuesday close

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Domestic markets are eyeing a muted start on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty Futures declined 37-odd points to trade around 19,349 levels over Nifty Futures' Tuesday close.Read More

Key Events

8:58 AM Aug 23

Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, Cipla, TVS Supply Chain, Titan, AdaniTotal

8:50 AM Aug 23

Maruti Suzuki India to double car dispatch through rail in three years

8:46 AM Aug 23

BSE, NSE fines Rs 2 lakh each on Adani Green Energy for non-compliance

8:40 AM Aug 23

Improving growth prospects powering Power Finance Corp, REC stocks

8:35 AM Aug 23

WATCH VIDEO | As bond yields rise, what should be your debt market strategy?

8:29 AM Aug 23

NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

8:26 AM Aug 23

BSE postpones removal of Jio Financial Services from indices to August 29

8:21 AM Aug 23

Buy Tata Communications, India Glycols, recommends HDFC Securities

8:14 AM Aug 23

Nifty IT index looks bullish, can rally up to 7%; FMCG may consolidate

8:08 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty signals a flat start to trade

7:55 AM Aug 23

S&P Global downgrades multiple US banks on growing liquidity worries

7:46 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude steady above $84 per barrel

7:34 AM Aug 23

US dollar index hovers above 103.5 levels

7:31 AM Aug 23

US 10-year treasury yields eases from 16-year high levels

7:27 AM Aug 23

Dow Jones, S&P 500 slip up to 0.5% overnight; NASDAQ ekes out gains

8:58 AM Aug 23

Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, Cipla, TVS Supply Chain, Titan, AdaniTotal

Stocks to Watch on August 23, 2023: The TVS Mobility Group company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 197 per share. READ MORE

8:55 AM Aug 23

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK | Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities

Nifty is now consolidating between the 19,300-19,500 range since the last six trading sessions. Nifty has formed a doji pattern on the daily chart twice in last three trading sessions, which signals indecision in the market. A strong close above 19,500 can quickly take the Nifty until 19,650 levels while a break below 19,300 can intensify the selling pressure and drag the Nifty until 19,000 levels.

Photo: Bloomberg

8:55 AM Aug 23

ALERT :: Japan's factory activity shrinks at slower pace in August

>> Japan's factory activity shrank for a third straight month in August amid higher oil prices and uncertainty over the global economic outlook, although the pace of decline slowed, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.
 
>> The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) edged up to a seasonally adjusted 49.7 in August from 49.6 in July.

>> Output and new orders in the manufacturing sector shrank for a third straight month in August but at a slower pace than the previous month. Employment was unchanged, snapping 28 straight months of expansion.

Source: Reuters

8:50 AM Aug 23

Maruti Suzuki India to double car dispatch through rail in three years

In the last eight years, MSIL increased its car dispatches by five times. In FY15, the company had transported just 65,700 units by rail. READ MORE

8:46 AM Aug 23

BSE, NSE fines Rs 2 lakh each on Adani Green Energy for non-compliance

Adani Green Energy said that the non-compliance has occurred due to untimely demise of a women director and the exit of an independent director. READ MORE

8:40 AM Aug 23

Improving growth prospects powering Power Finance Corp, REC stocks

All analysts polled this month are bullish on the two power financiers and see further gains of 19-20 per cent in the next one year. READ MORE

8:35 AM Aug 23

WATCH VIDEO | As bond yields rise, what should be your debt market strategy?

Globally, 10-year US treasury yields have jumped to 17-month high. As inflation outlook remains bleak, will the pain in the bond markets deepen? And how should investors invest in this market?

8:29 AM Aug 23

NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

MFs sold a net of Rs 5,600 crore worth of industrial sector stocks in the April-July period. READ MORE

8:26 AM Aug 23

BSE postpones removal of Jio Financial Services from indices to August 29

BSE's circular said that if JFSL continues to hit the lower circuit in the next two days, the removal date will be deferred by another three days. READ MORE

8:21 AM Aug 23

Buy Tata Communications, India Glycols, recommends HDFC Securities

On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani the technical & derivative analyst says the Nifty may find a directional move on breakout from the 19,270-19,500 trading band. READ MORE

8:14 AM Aug 23

Nifty IT index looks bullish, can rally up to 7%; FMCG may consolidate

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the IT index could see a fresh wave of buying enthusiasm on clearing the minor resistance zone of 31,200-31,400. READ MORE

8:08 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty signals a flat start to trade

8:00 AM Aug 23

Bitcoin tests $26,000-mark

7:55 AM Aug 23

S&P Global downgrades multiple US banks on growing liquidity worries

S&P Global followed Moody’s in cutting its credit ratings and outlook on multiple US regional banks, saying higher funding costs and troubles in the commercial real estate sector will likely test the credit strength of lenders. READ MORE

7:51 AM Aug 23

How China's faltering growth threatens to derail commodities markets

Commodities have so far held up better than other assets as the economy has worsened. Freed from the constraints of the pandemic, fuel consumption has risen. READ MORE

7:46 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude steady above $84 per barrel

source: oilprice.com

7:42 AM Aug 23

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4% in Wednesday's deals

7:38 AM Aug 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 firm on faster expansion in August business activity

7:35 AM Aug 23

Australia's S&P 200 index rise 0.6% in early deals

7:34 AM Aug 23

US dollar index hovers above 103.5 levels

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex Niftystock market tradingIndian marketsBSE NSERupee vs dollarFII flowsDIIsstocks to watchBuzzing stocksUS 10-year Treasury yieldGlobal MarketsIndian stock market

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI