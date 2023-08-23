Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.13%)
65306.88 + 86.85
Nifty (0.12%)
19419.35 + 22.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.48%)
5457.45 + 79.40
Nifty Midcap (0.58%)
38769.35 + 225.05
Nifty Bank (0.41%)
44172.85 + 179.60
Heatmap

Singapore's BOC signs financing pact for 10 Airbus aircraft with IndiGo

All 10 aircraft powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines are scheduled for delivery in 2023, said BOC Aviation

Indigo

This extended collaboration with BOC Aviation is part of IndiGo's expansion strategy across domestic and international markets

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Singapore-headquartered BOC Aviation Limited and India's largest airline IndiGo have entered into a finance lease transaction involving 10 Airbus A320NEO aircraft to further expand its fleet, officials said on Wednesday.
 
All 10 aircraft powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines are scheduled for delivery in 2023, said BOC Aviation.
 
“We are delighted to be embarking on another transaction with our long-time customer IndiGo, to enable the airline to expand its fleet with the latest technology aircraft,” said Steven Townend, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, BOC Aviation.
 
“This showcases our ability to deploy alternative financing structures, to continue our long-term sustainable growth,” he said.
“We are pleased to enhance our partnership with BOC Aviation with the lease agreement for these 10 aircraft,” said Riyaz Peer Mohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer, IndiGo.
 
This extended collaboration with BOC Aviation is part of IndiGo's expansion strategy across domestic and international markets.
 

Also Read

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Snap restructures India organisation, appoints Pulkit Trivedi as new MD

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Maruti Suzuki India to double car dispatch through rail in three years

Infosys Foundation US to provide Rs 1.6 cr to boost tech careers in Indiana

India is currently among the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world and these aircraft will help IndiGo consolidate its position in the region,” he said.
 
BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 652 aircraft owned, managed and on order.
Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 91 airlines in 42 countries and regions worldwide as of June 30, 2023.
 
Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) is amongst the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world.
 
With its fleet of over 300 aircraft, the airline is operating about 1,900 daily flights and connecting 79 domestic destinations and will soon further grow its footprint to 32 international destinations. 



Topics : Singapore IndiGo Airbus

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold -Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon