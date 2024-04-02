Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Pre-open deals suggest a flat opening for Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Pre-open deals suggest a flat opening for Sensex, Nifty

Stock market Update on Tuesday, April 02: Stronger growth in US manufacturing sector shows that the economy grew despite high rates, thus pushing back hopes of rate cut in near-term.

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock market updates on April 02, 2024: After kicking-off FY25 on a winning note, the key benchmark indices may witness some selling pressure amid mixed cues from global peers. 
At 08:00 am Tuesday, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,556, recovering over 80 points from the day's low, thus hinting toward a quiet start on the Nifty 50.
In the broader market, mid- and small-caps will be in focus following their outperformance in trades yesterday. Among individual stocks, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) will be in focus on plans to evaluate the vertical demerger of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business into a separate listed company. Overnight, the US market ended mostly lower as hopes of an early rate cut suffered fresh jolt after data showed that the US manufacturing sector grew for the fist time since September 2022. A stronger US economy my not warrant a rate cut soon, believe analysts. Dow Jones slipped 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 0.2 per cent while Nasdaq, however, added 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the US 10-year bond yield jumped back above 4.30 per cent.
Nearer home, Taiwan jumped 1 per cent, while Nikkei and Kospi held marginal gains, while China indices were in red.  
Meanwhile, in other news, GST collections in March grew 11.5 per cent to hit the second-highest at Rs 1.78 trillion.

Key Events

8:31 AM

Equity market returns to 'normalise' this fiscal year, says Canara Robeco

8:23 AM

Stocks to Watch, April 2: ABFRL, Infy, Hero Moto, AU SFB, Voda Idea, BDL

8:17 AM

Growth expectations and better margins drive gains in hotel stocks

8:08 AM

Indus Towers, Sundaram, Mankind Pharma likely to be added to MSCI index

7:56 AM

Active funds shine as equity markets see broad-based gains in FY24

7:43 AM

Nifty PSU Bank, Fin Services trading in narrow band; check key levels here

7:35 AM

Commodity ALERT:: Gold quotes near record high levels

7:24 AM

US Market Update:: Dow slips 0.6% on strong manufacturing data

9:04 AM

After three years, RBI returns to multiple price auctions for govt bonds

Since July 2021, the RBI has been conducting auctions for bonds, under uniform pricing, except for ultra-long duration bonds maturing in 30 years and beyond. READ MORE

9:00 AM

GST collections hit Rs 1.78 trillion in March, the second highest ever

Gross GST collection (before refunds) grew 11.5 per cent to hit the second-highest figure at Rs 1.78 trillion in March FY24 despite being pulled down moderately by weaker integrated GST (IGST) on imports of goods. READ MORE


8:56 AM

Despite the challenges, credit quality of India Inc improves in FY24: ICRA

According to the agency, the Credit Ratio in FY24 stood at 2.1 times, with the rating agency upgrading two entities for every entity downgraded, continuing the trend from the last two financial years. READ MORE


8:52 AM

Investors unwinding from strategy of 'buy India, sell China' stocks trade

The nascent swing highlights how funds are starting to buy into the narrative that China's policy support will be enough to revive growth. READ MORE

8:49 AM

Russia, Venezuela flows stay strong as cheaper crude evades US curbs

India’s flow of cheap crude oil from Russia and Venezuela continued unabated in March, defying market expectations, as local refiners tweaked their sourcing strategies. They sourced cheaper grades to evade tighter US sanctions, according to industry sources and ship-tracking data. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Income tax notices lead to stress among startups, executives and investors

The notices were served under Section 68 of the Income Tax Act. They have clubbed the investments made in the startups, along with the revenue, to calculate the tax, according to the sources. READ MORE


8:40 AM

Sebi launches SCORES 2.0 to enhance investors' complaint redressal system

SEBI Complaint Redress System (SCORES) is an online system where investors in the securities market can lodge their complaints through web URL and an app. It was launched in June 2011. READ MORE


8:36 AM

Monetary policy preview: If it ain't broke, don't fix it

Core inflation is falling, and the rupee is stable. But the more pertinent question here is whether there is a need for monetary easing. Pranjul Bhandari discusses the key determinants. READ MORE

8:31 AM

Equity market returns to 'normalise' this fiscal year, says Canara Robeco

The returns on Indian equities will "normalise" this fiscal year in line with corporate earnings growth, the head of equities at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund said on Monday, making a case for increasing exposure to large companies. READ MORE

8:27 AM

Selecting a REIT: Factor in capital gains and dividend payouts

The Indian REITs Association, a newly formed umbrella body, has meanwhile requested Sebi to classify REITs as equities and petitioned RBI to allow banks to lend to REITs. READ MORE


8:23 AM

Stocks to Watch, April 2: ABFRL, Infy, Hero Moto, AU SFB, Voda Idea, BDL

The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has authorised to evaluate the vertical demerger of Madura Fashion business into a separate listed entity. READ MORE


8:17 AM

Growth expectations and better margins drive gains in hotel stocks

The hospitality industry has seen plenty of interest since the catastrophic impact of the pandemic, which led to losses in FY21. The hotel industry market cap has more than tripled since 2019 on the combination of a strong earnings rebound and positive surprises, as well as three recent listings. READ MORE


8:12 AM

India's hospitality sector saw investments worth $401 mn in 2023: JLL

Sector has been witnessing a surge since 2023, with 25,176 keys signed and 12,647 keys opened, stated the report titled 'Hotel Investment Trends - India 2023'. READ MORE

 

8:08 AM

Indus Towers, Sundaram, Mankind Pharma likely to be added to MSCI index

Indus Towers, Sundaram Finance and Mankind Pharma are among stocks that may get added to the MSCI Global Standard index during the next rebalancing exercise in May.  Meanwhile, PayTM could get deleted from the index if the stock languishes around the current levels over the next few weeks, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. READ MORE

8:04 AM

Asian Market Update:: Taiwan shines in mixed trade


8:00 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints quiet start; recovers over 80 pts from low


7:56 AM

Active funds shine as equity markets see broad-based gains in FY24

The sharp broad-based rally in the equity market during the financial year 2023-24 marked a reversal in fortunes of fund managers. Contrary to past trends, active largecap funds fared much better than midcap and smallcap funds when it came to outperforming the benchmarks. READ MORE

7:51 AM

China's stock correlation with India reaches record all-time low

The Chinese gauge has more than doubled gains in the Indian measure since February with a push from Beijing's stimulus, while India's rally has cooled on valuation concerns. READ MORE

7:47 AM

Potential Tesla buyers snub company as Musk's reputation dips: Survey

The ranks of would-be Tesla buyers in the United States are shrinking, according to a survey by market intelligence firm Caliber, which attributed the drop in part to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing persona. READ MORE

7:43 AM

Nifty PSU Bank, Fin Services trading in narrow band; check key levels here

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Financial Services index is trapped in 21,280-21,125 band. READ MORE


Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty 50Market trendsGift NiftyIndian stock market

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News