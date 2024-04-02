Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares mixed; Gift Nifty hints at quiet start
Stock market Update on Tuesday, April 02: Stronger growth in US manufacturing sector shows that the economy grew despite high rates, thus pushing back hopes of rate cut in near-term.
Stock market updates on April 02, 2024: After kicking-off FY25 on a winning note, the key benchmark indices may witness some selling pressure amid mixed cues from global peers.
At 08:00 am Tuesday, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,556, recovering over 80 points from the day's low, thus hinting toward a quiet start on the Nifty 50.
In the broader market, mid- and small-caps will be in focus following their outperformance in trades yesterday.
Among individual stocks, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) will be in focus on plans to evaluate the vertical demerger of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business into a separate listed company.
Overnight, the US market ended mostly lower as hopes of an early rate cut suffered fresh jolt after data showed that the US manufacturing sector grew for the fist time since September 2022. A stronger US economy my not warrant a rate cut soon, believe analysts. Dow Jones slipped 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 0.2 per cent while Nasdaq, however, added 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the US 10-year bond yield jumped back above 4.30 per cent.
Nearer home, Taiwan jumped 1 per cent, while Nikkei and Kospi held marginal gains, while China indices were in red.
Meanwhile, in other news, GST collections in March grew 11.5 per cent to hit the second-highest at Rs 1.78 trillion.
India's hospitality sector saw investments worth $401 mn in 2023: JLL
Sector has been witnessing a surge since 2023, with 25,176 keys signed and 12,647 keys opened, stated the report titled 'Hotel Investment Trends - India 2023'. READ MORE
Indus Towers, Sundaram, Mankind Pharma likely to be added to MSCI index
Indus Towers, Sundaram Finance and Mankind Pharma are among stocks that may get added to the MSCI Global Standard index during the next rebalancing exercise in May. Meanwhile, PayTM could get deleted from the index if the stock languishes around the current levels over the next few weeks, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. READ MORE
Asian Market Update:: Taiwan shines in mixed trade
ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints quiet start; recovers over 80 pts from low
Active funds shine as equity markets see broad-based gains in FY24
The sharp broad-based rally in the equity market during the financial year 2023-24 marked a reversal in fortunes of fund managers. Contrary to past trends, active largecap funds fared much better than midcap and smallcap funds when it came to outperforming the benchmarks. READ MORE
China's stock correlation with India reaches record all-time low
The Chinese gauge has more than doubled gains in the Indian measure since February with a push from Beijing's stimulus, while India's rally has cooled on valuation concerns. READ MORE
Potential Tesla buyers snub company as Musk's reputation dips: Survey
The ranks of would-be Tesla buyers in the United States are shrinking, according to a survey by market intelligence firm Caliber, which attributed the drop in part to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing persona. READ MORE
Nifty PSU Bank, Fin Services trading in narrow band; check key levels here
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Financial Services index is trapped in 21,280-21,125 band. READ MORE
Israeli strike destroys Iran's consular building in Damascus, kills several
An Israeli airstrike destroyed the consular section of Iran's embassy in Syria, killing a senior Iranian military adviser and several others, Syrian officials and state media said on Monday. READ MORE
Commodity ALERT:: Gold quotes near record high levels
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil sustains aboe $87 per barrel
ALERT:: US 10-year bond yield jumps back above 4.3 per cent
US Market Update:: Dow slips 0.6% on strong manufacturing data
