Nifty Derivatives Strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty

Buy Nifty (24-Feb Expiry) 25,400 Put at ₹143 and simultaneously sell 25,200 Put at ₹75

Lot size: 65

Maximum Loss: ₹4,420 if Nifty closes at or above 25,400 on 24 Feb expiry.

Maximum profit: ₹8580 if Nifty closes at or below 25,200 on 24 January expiry.

Breakeven point: 25,332

Risk reward ratio 1: 1.94

Approx margin required: ₹34,000

Rationale:

Short build-up is seen in the Nifty futures, where open interest rose by 9 per cent along with price fall of 1.6 per cent.

Short-term trend for the Nifty turned weak as it closed below its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.

Nifty open interest put call ratio fell sharply to 0.71 levels from 1.22 levels on the back of call writing at 25,500-25,800 levels.

RSI Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50, suggesting strength in thedowntrend.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)