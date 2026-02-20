Friday, February 20, 2026 | 07:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty trend turns weak; HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread; analysis here

Nifty trend turns weak; HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread; analysis here

Short build-up is seen in the Nifty futures, where open interest rose by 9 per cent along with price fall of 1.6 per cent, said Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Derivatives strategy on Nifty

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Derivatives Strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty

  • Buy Nifty (24-Feb Expiry) 25,400 Put at ₹143 and simultaneously sell 25,200 Put at ₹75
  • Lot size: 65
  • Maximum Loss: ₹4,420 if Nifty closes at or above 25,400 on 24 Feb expiry.
  • Maximum profit: ₹8580 if Nifty closes at or below 25,200 on 24 January expiry.
  • Breakeven point: 25,332
  • Risk reward ratio 1: 1.94
  • Approx margin required: ₹34,000

Rationale:

  • Short build-up is seen in the Nifty futures, where open interest rose by 9 per cent along with price fall of 1.6 per cent.
  • Short-term trend for the Nifty turned weak as it closed below its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Nifty open interest put call ratio fell sharply to 0.71 levels from 1.22 levels on the back of call writing at 25,500-25,800 levels.
  • RSI Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50, suggesting strength in thedowntrend.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

asdfesa

India's share of global funding pie in AI stands at 0.6%, shows datapremium

markets, trading

Iran concerns jolt markets; Sensex, Nifty see worst day since Budget

aluminium

Aluminium long-term fundamentals constructive: Kotak Institutional Equities

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

JM Financial AIF launches pre-IPO fund; Gaudium IVF gets ₹9.5 crore

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Higher crude prices and expansion plans may weigh on OMC performancepremium

Topics : Stock calls technical calls BSE Sensex Nifty50 Derivative trading derivative strategy Markets HDFC Securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance