Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets mixed; Q1 results, China Q2 GDP in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 15, 2025: Around 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 19 points higher at 25,186, indicating a flat to higher start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 15, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to be driven today by a host of factors, including India’s June CPI inflation data, China Q2 GDP, US June inflation figures, Q1 earnings, US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, and mixed global cues.
India’s retail inflation eased further in June, coming in at 2.1 per cent compared to 2.82 per cent in May, driven by a favourable base effect and a rare decline in food and beverage prices - the first in over six years. According to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday, this is the lowest CPI reading since January 2019, when inflation stood at 1.97 per cent.
In a separate release, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported that wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), slipped into negative territory for the first time in 20 months. WPI-based inflation contracted by 0.13 per cent in June, compared to a 0.39 per cent rise in May.
That said, around 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 19 points higher at 25,186, indicating a flat to higher start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors shrugged off the uncertainty surrounding the US President Donald Trump’s shifting stance on tariffs and turned their attention to a busy economic data calendar from China.
Market participants are also eyeing a packed week ahead with key second-quarter earnings announcements from Wall Street and an important US inflation print, after all three major US indices ended Monday’s session in positive territory.
At the last count, Nikkei was flat with a negative bias, while the broader Topix index gained 0.15 per cent. Kospi slipped 0.20 per cent and ASX 200 rose 0.34 per cent.
Moreover, investors are particularly focused on key Chinese economic indicators due today, including second-quarter GDP growth, urban fixed-asset investment, and June retail sales.
A Reuters poll of economists projects China’s economy to grow 5.1 per cent in Q2, slightly down from 5.4 per cent in the previous quarter. Urban investment is expected to have risen 3.6 per cent in the first half of the year, while retail sales are forecast to increase 5.4 per cent in June, a slowdown from 6.4 per cent in May.
US stock futures showed minimal movement Monday night. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 27 points, or 0.06 per cent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.04 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively.
On Monday, US benchmarks ended higher. The S&P 500 edged up 0.14 per cent to close at 6,268.56, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27 per cent to 20,640.33, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.20 per cent, finishing at 44,459.65.
Q1 results
The Street will react to Q1 earnings from HCLTech, Tata Technologies and Rallis India
Also, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra, AWL Agri Business, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Network 18 Media & Investments, Just Dial, Swaraj Engines, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Geojit Financial Services, GM Breweries, Plastiblends India, Nureca, Kretto Syscon, Key Corporation, Kamadgiri Fashion, RR Financial Consultants, Vijay Textiles and Tokyo Finance will announce their Q1 results today.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,629.40 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,821.12 crore on July 14.
IPO today
GLEN Industries IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Anthem Biosciences IPO (Mainline) and Spunweb Nonwoven IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription while Smartworks Coworking IPO (Mainline) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices edged lower on Monday after briefly touching a three-week high, as investor focus shifted to ongoing trade discussions and upcoming US economic data. In contrast, silver surged to its highest level since September 2011.
Spot gold slipped 0.3 per cent to $3,344.76 per ounce, retreating after hitting its highest level since June 23 earlier in the session. US gold futures also dipped, falling 0.2 per cent to $3,356.90 per ounce.
Oil prices declined as market sentiment was weighed down by renewed geopolitical tensions. Investors reacted to fresh threats from US President Donald Trump, who warned of sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil unless Russia agrees to a peace deal within 50 days. He also announced new military support for Ukraine.
Brent crude futures dropped $1.15, or 1.63 per cent, to settle at $69.21 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $1.47, or 2.15 per cent, ending the session at $66.98.
While oil prices initially gained on expectations of stricter US sanctions, the rally faded as traders reassessed the implications of the 50-day deadline.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail inflation drops to 2.1% in June; WPI slips into deflation at -0.13%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s retail inflation moderated further in June to 2.1 per cent from 2.82 per cent in May, aided by a positive base effect and a decline in prices in the food and beverage segment for the first time in over six years, offering room for the central bank’s monetary policy committee to maintain status quo in its upcoming reviews. The last time the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported this mild uptick was in January 2019 — at 1.97 per cent, data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday showed.
Separately, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based factory gate inflation turned negative in June for the first time in 20 months, at -0.13 per cent as against 0.39 per cent in May, data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday showed. The last time the WPI reported deflation was in October 2023, at -0.26 per cent. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US trading firm Jane Street deposits ₹4,844 crore in escrow account
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US-based high-frequency trading giant Jane Street has deposited ₹4,844 crore into an escrow account in compliance with the markets regulator’s July 3 interim order invoking anti-fraud provisions against it.
The trading firm has also urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to lift “certain conditional restrictions” imposed under the order. The request is under review in accordance with the directions of the interim order, the regulator said.
Jane Street told the regulator that the deposit was made “without prejudice” to legal rights and remedies, “which remain available to them in law and equity”. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US tariff tide likely to lift India's exports, reckons NITI Aayog
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has a comparative edge over key competitors in a majority of products it exports to the US and stands to gain market share as the US raises tariffs on its major trade partners, NITI Aayog said on Monday.
In its quarterly trade report, it recommended that the government fast-track the India-US free trade agreement with time-bound goals to resolve non-tariff barriers and finalise digital trade rules on data flows and e-signatures to support services exports.
The Aayog’s assessment is based on the assumption that India will face an additional 10 per cent tariff, while several other countries — including competitor nations such as China, Mexico, and Canada — will be subjected to 20–50 per cent tariffs. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech Q1 results: Net profit slips 10% to ₹3,843 cr, revenue up 8.2%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech, India’s third-largest information-technology (IT) services firm, on Monday reported net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26 at ₹3,843 crore, down 9.72 per cent year-on-year.
On a sequential basis profit was down 10.7 per cent. It reported 3.7 per cent constant-currency revenue growth for the April-June quarter, helped by its technology and services, telecommunications and media, and financial services.
These more than offset the sluggishness in manufacturing and the life-sciences vertical.
For the quarter ended June 30, HCL reported revenue of ₹30,349 crore, up 8.2 per cent over that in the same period a year earlier. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Temasek's India exposure hits $50 bn, eyes $3-4 bn annual investments
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Temasek Holdings, the Singapore government-owned investment firm, has increased its exposure to India to more than $50 billion as of March this year, up from $37 billion a year earlier, reinforcing its confidence in the country’s long-term economic trajectory.
The investment firm plans to deploy $3 billion-4 billion annually in India, a senior executive said in an interview with Business Standard.
“We are long-term investors,” said Ravi Lambah, head of India and strategic initiatives, here on Monday. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Russian export buyers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose “secondary tariffs” on Russia’s trade partners “at about 100 per cent” if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a deal to end his invasion of Ukraine in 50 days.
“We’re very, very unhappy with them, and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs, if you don’t have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 per cent, they call them secondary tariffs,” Trump said from the White House while meeting with NATO’s secretary general, Mark Rutte.
The president said that he is “disappointed” with Putin, because he thought they would have had a deal months ago.
If a ceasefire deal is not reached by September, said Trump, “we’re going to be doing secondary tariffs.”
Trump also announced Monday that the United States would send “billions of dollars worth of military equipment” purchased from American companies, paid for by European countries and delivered to NATO allies to be sent on to Ukraine.
Trump’s announcement — coupled with the secondary tariff threat against Russia — marks a shift in the president’s support for Ukraine, and underscores his growing frustration with the Russian leader.
Source: CNBC
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Electric two-wheeler firms in talks with govt for localisation relief
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Electric two-wheeler (e2W) firms have approached the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), seeking exemptions from including
electric motors in the localisation calculations under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto components — and from the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) localisation requirement for subsidy eligibility under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement scheme.
In a meeting with the MHI, 2W companies told the government that their stock of rare earth magnets is dwindling, leaving them with no option but to import electric motors — already fitted with rare earth magnets — directly from China. Earlier, many companies would import the magnets from China and assemble the motors locally. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US trade talks moving fast as fresh deadline nears: Piyush Goyal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that talks between India and the United States (US) are progressing rapidly, at a time when negotiators from New Delhi have arrived in Washington for a week-long round of intense discussions.
“Trade talks between the two nations are going at a fast pace, in the spirit of mutual cooperation, so that we can come out with a win-win agreement,” Goyal said.
A team of officials headed by Chief Negotiator and Commerce Department Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal are back in Washington—less than two weeks after the conclusion of the previous round of talks. Thereafter, the US administration extended the deadline for the imposition of country-specific reciprocal tariffs by three weeks to 31 July. READ MORE
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
-- Nikkei down 0.11 per cent
-- ASX 200 up 0.27 per cent
-- Nikkei down 0.11 per cent
-- ASX 200 up 0.27 per cent
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Monday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Monday
-- Dow Jones settled 0.2 per cent higher
-- S&P 500 closed 0.14 per cent up
-- Nasdaq ended 0.27 per cent higher
6:57 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Asia Markets BSE Sensex Nifty50 Gold Prices Crude Oil Price Q1 results Gift Nifty China GDP S&P Nasdaq Dow Jones HCLTech CPI Inflation WPI inflation Trump tariffs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:58 AM IST