Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start for Indian bourses; Asian markets trade higher
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start for Indian bourses; Asian markets trade higher

Stock Market Live on May 27: At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a flattish start, trading 9 points higher at 22,029 against Nifty futures

SI Reporter New Delhi
People watches stock market screen display on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

8:58 AM

Signs of strain: Markets short of breadth, yet benchmarks' pulse quickens

8:38 AM

As polling enters final phase, what can stock market investors expect?

8:07 AM

IOCL, Sun TV, Cochin Shipyard, Bosch, among eight stocks to watch on May 27

8:00 AM

Stocks to watch on May 27: Divi's Lab, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, NTPC

7:59 AM

Asian markets trade higher

7:57 AM

Stock market guide for May 27: FIIs cut shorts, Sensex rejig; Gift Nifty

7:53 AM

Commodity Check: Brent crude at $82.26 per bbl

7:48 AM

US Market Check: Nasdaq settles 1.10% higher

7:39 AM

Good morning, readers!

9:02 AM

Jefferies initiates coverage on GMR Airports, sees upside potential of 15%

New York based global investment banking and financial services firm, Jeffries has initiated coverage on India’s biggest airport operator GMR Airports with a target price of Rs 100, an upside of over 15 per cent on its current market price of Rs 86.92. READ MORE


8:58 AM

Signs of strain: Markets short of breadth, yet benchmarks' pulse quickens

Market breadth has weakened since the end of last week, even as benchmark indices reached new highs. The S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty have each rallied over 5 per cent from their lows on May 13, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 have surged close to 9 per cent from their respective lows this month. READ MORE


8:51 AM

Blistering summer helps Varun Bev, Havells, Voltas, others improve earnings

A blistering summer gripping a significant portion of India is fueling optimism of higher earnings for one segment of the nation’s $4.8 trillion stock market. READ MORE


8:48 AM

How to use your credit card the right way and maximise rewards and waivers

Swiping your credit card regularly and making your bill payments on time demonstrates responsible credit management to lenders. This builds a positive credit history, which is crucial for securing higher credit limits on your existing cards or qualifying for attractive loans in the future, like mortgages or car loans. READ MORE 

8:38 AM

As polling enters final phase, what can stock market investors expect?

India's six-week long national election, the world's largest, has entered its final stage with votes scheduled to be counted on June 4, and investors are gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widely expected third term in office. READ MORE


8:31 AM

Infy, Sumitomo Chemical, MTAR Tech; top picks from Anand Rathi for May 27

Over the past few months, Infosys' stock has been consolidating within a narrow trading range, approximately between Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,450. This period of consolidation indicates that the stock was moving sideways without any significant upward or downward momentum. READ MORE

8:23 AM

Is it time to sell Nifty50, MidCap select index? What analysts say

The Nifty 50 Index is currently trading at 22,952.00 and has rallied significantly in the near term, bringing it close to a stiff resistance zone around 23,050. If the index manages to trade above this level, it may encounter profit booking as it reaches a new lifetime high. READ MORE

 

8:17 AM

State-owned companies outperform pvt firms, here's why it's a problem

State firms have done better than India’s benchmark Sensex index for three years straight, and look likely to do so again this year. They have regularly traded at a premium to their private peers. READ MORE

8:10 AM

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,430, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, May 27, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400. READ MORE


8:07 AM

IOCL, Sun TV, Cochin Shipyard, Bosch, among eight stocks to watch on May 27

Cochin Shipyard reported a remarkable 114 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 1,286 crore, resulting in a net profit surge of 564 per cent YoY to Rs 259 crore. READ MORE


8:00 AM

Stocks to watch on May 27: Divi's Lab, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, NTPC

Divi's Labs net profit soared by an impressive 67.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 538 crore compared to Rs 321 crore. READ MORE


7:59 AM

Asian markets trade higher

7:57 AM

Stock market guide for May 27: FIIs cut shorts, Sensex rejig; Gift Nifty

In spite of being aggressive sellers so far in May, FIIs turned out to be net buyers of stocks worth Rs 1,166 crore last week. For the month, they are net sellers of shares to the tune of Rs 34,460 so far. READ MORE

7:53 AM

Commodity Check: Brent crude at $82.26 per bbl

7:48 AM

US Market Check: Nasdaq settles 1.10% higher

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 27, 2024: As we near the conclusion of the Lok Sabha 2024 election and await the results, market sentiments have been fluctuating, though they continue to reach new peaks.
Both the Sensex and Nifty achieved fresh record levels, on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex surged to a new peak of 75,636.5, while the Nifty50 surpassed the 23,000 milestone, reaching 23,026.
However, Monday's opening is forecasted to see moderate gains, supported by GIFT Nifty's indications and positive global cues.
At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a flattish start, trading 9 points higher at 22,029 against Nifty futures. In the Asia-Pacific region, markets began the week on a positive note, with investors focusing on upcoming India’s GDP data, along with economic data from China. At 7:14 AM, Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.11 per cent higher while Korea's Kospi up 0.60 per cent. Australia's ASX200, meanwhile, rose 0.59 per cent.
On Friday, US equities closed higher, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high. The Nasdaq rose 1.10 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.70 per cent. The Dow Jones, however, settled marginally higher, up 0.01 per cent.
 

Next »
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesIndian equity marketsshare marketS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexGift NiftyIndian stock marketsNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50Q4 ResultsSensex at record highNifty stocks

First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News