Stock Market Live: Indian equities may open with muted gains; Wall Street ends higher
Stock Market Live on May 27: At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a flattish start, trading 9 points higher at 22,029 against Nifty futures
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 27, 2024: As we near the conclusion of the Lok Sabha 2024 election and await the results, market sentiments have been fluctuating, though they continue to reach new peaks.
Both the Sensex and Nifty achieved fresh record levels, on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex surged to a new peak of 75,636.5, while the Nifty50 surpassed the 23,000 milestone, reaching 23,026.
However, Monday's opening is forecasted to see moderate gains, supported by GIFT Nifty's indications and positive global cues.
At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a flattish start, trading 9 points higher at 22,029 against Nifty futures.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets began the week on a positive note, with investors focusing on upcoming India’s GDP data, along with economic data from China.
At 7:14 AM, Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.11 per cent higher while Korea's Kospi up 0.60 per cent. Australia's ASX200, meanwhile, rose 0.59 per cent.
On Friday, US equities closed higher, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high. The Nasdaq rose 1.10 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.70 per cent. The Dow Jones, however, settled marginally higher, up 0.01 per cent.
8:00 AM
Stocks to watch on May 27: Divi's Lab, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, NTPC
Divi's Labs net profit soared by an impressive 67.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 538 crore compared to Rs 321 crore. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Asian markets trade higher
7:57 AM
Stock market guide for May 27: FIIs cut shorts, Sensex rejig; Gift Nifty
In spite of being aggressive sellers so far in May, FIIs turned out to be net buyers of stocks worth Rs 1,166 crore last week. For the month, they are net sellers of shares to the tune of Rs 34,460 so far. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Commodity Check: Brent crude at $82.26 per bbl
7:48 AM
US Market Check: Nasdaq settles 1.10% higher
7:39 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:41 AM IST