Stock Market Live: Indian equities may open with muted gains; Wall Street ends higher

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 27, 2024: As we near the conclusion of the Lok Sabha 2024 election and await the results, market sentiments have been fluctuating, though they continue to reach new peaks.



Both the Sensex and Nifty achieved fresh record levels, on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex surged to a new peak of 75,636.5, while the Nifty50 surpassed the 23,000 milestone, reaching 23,026.



However, Monday's opening is forecasted to see moderate gains, supported by GIFT Nifty's indications and positive global cues.



At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a flattish start, trading 9 points higher at 22,029 against Nifty futures.



In the Asia-Pacific region, markets began the week on a positive note, with investors focusing on upcoming India’s GDP data, along with economic data from China.



At 7:14 AM, Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.11 per cent higher while Korea's Kospi up 0.60 per cent. Australia's ASX200, meanwhile, rose 0.59 per cent.



On Friday, US equities closed higher, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high. The Nasdaq rose 1.10 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.70 per cent. The Dow Jones, however, settled marginally higher, up 0.01 per cent.