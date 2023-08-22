Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat amid mixed global cues; Brent at $84/bbl
Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat amid mixed global cues; Brent at $84/bbl

Stock market updates, LIVE: At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures stood flat at 19,393 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Monday close

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Domestic markets are headed for a weak start on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures stood flat at 19,393 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Monday close.Read More

8:11 AM Aug 23

Nifty Fin Services, Pvt Bank indices may consolidate in this trading band

8:02 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty signals a quiet start on Tuesday

7:43 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude hovers around $84 per barrel

7:31 AM Aug 23

Japanese markets firm; Nikkei 225 gain 0.6%

7:27 AM Aug 23

US 10-year treasury yields hit 16-year high of 4.35%

7:25 AM Aug 23

US markets end mixed overnight; NASDAQ Composite up 1%

8:20 AM Aug 23

Sharp FPI outflows unlikely amid high US Treasury yields: ICICI Sec

Domestic brokerage says US yields, nearing a 16-year high, are at the upper range, as inflation is moderating. READ MORE

8:16 AM Aug 23

Adani-led promoter group hikes stake in flagship firm AEL to 69.87%

Promoter group has increased stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd from 67.65 per cent to 69.87 per cent, according to a stock exchange filing, READ MORE
Photo: Bloomberg

8:11 AM Aug 23

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Financial Services index is likely to consolidate in a band of 19,650 - 19,425. READ MORE

8:02 AM Aug 23

7:57 AM Aug 23

US dollar index eases from two-month high to 103.22

7:51 AM Aug 23

Bitcoin tests $26,000 levels, down 2%

7:43 AM Aug 23

source: oilprice.com

7:38 AM Aug 23

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index starts Tuesday's trade with slim gains

7:34 AM Aug 23

Australia's S&P 200 index flat in early deals

7:31 AM Aug 23

7:27 AM Aug 23

7:25 AM Aug 23

7:20 AM Aug 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

