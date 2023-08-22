Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat amid mixed global cues; Brent at $84/bbl

Domestic markets are headed for a weak start on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures stood flat at 19,393 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Monday close. Globally, the US markets ended mixed overnight. NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 indices snapped four-day losing streak to gain up to 1 per cent, while Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent. The US 10-year treasury yields, meanwhile, hit 16-year high of 4.35 per cent as investors look towards Jackson Hole conference later this week for further interest rate guidance. Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, largely rose in Tuesday's early deals. Nikkei 225, Kospi, and Topix indices surged up to 0.8 per cent. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $84 per barrel and $80 per barrel, respectively.Read More