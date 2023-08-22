Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.05%)
19402.75 + 9.15
Nifty Midcap (1.11%)
38548.10 + 421.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.92%)
5381.15 + 49.20
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44019.90 + 17.90
Heatmap

BHEL surges 10% on securing Rs 4,000-crore order from Adani Power's arm

Analyst believes pickup in thermal power orders and companies focus on diversification in segments such as railways, defence, nuclear, hydro augurs well for company in long term.

Bhel

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) hit a 52-week high, and were frozen at the temporary 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 111 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday at 02:41 PM, after the company said it received an order from Mahan Energen (formerly known as Essar Power MP Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power. The size of orders is approximately Rs 4,000 crore.

BHEL trades in the futures & option (F&O) segment, which has no circuit limits. A combined 66.19 million shares changed hands and there were combined pending buy orders for 4.3 million shares on the NSE and BSE.

BHEL in an exchange filing said, the orders is for supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of Erection & Commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Bandhaura, Madhya Pradesh. Boiler and Turbine Generator are to be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar plants respectively, the company said.

Also Read

Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Investors book profit in BHEL; stock slides 7% after soaring 26% in a month

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

Lemon Tree Hotels hits 52-week high on signing agreements for 2 properties

Jio Financial hits 5% lower circuit for second straight day post listing

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

Eveready Industries soars 11% on strong volume; hits 52-week high

The supply of equipment - boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with control and instrumentation will be executed in 31 months. The supervision of erection & commissioning will be executed in 35 months.

Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher believes, pickup in thermal power orders and companies focus on diversification in segments such as railways, defence, nuclear, hydro augurs well for company in long term. The stock is currently trading at PE of 40.4x/22.4x FY24/25E.

BHEL is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer and is engaged in design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy, viz, Power, Transmission, Industry, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Water, Oil & Gas and Deference & Aerospace.

Thus far in the financial year 2023-24, the stock has zoomed 61 per cent. While, so far in the current calendar year, it rallied nearly 40 per cent, as compared to 6.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

According to CARE Ratings, the outlook for BHEL is expected to be stable for the medium term backed by virtue of its strong financial flexibility on account of Government of India holding of 63.17 per cent and the net external debt negative position of the company. Furthermore, healthy orderbook position with improved pipeline of thermal and industrial projects and increasing execution pace for the orders including revival of stuck orders shall continue to render stability to the risk profile of the company.

The ratings continue to account for the medium-term revenue visibility on the back of a healthy order book position backed by adequate order intake during FY23 and year to date FY24. Although the orderbook remains concentrated towards the power segment, the ratings factor the company’s demonstrated efforts towards diversifying the orderbook beyond the power segment indicated by the year-on-year improving inflows of orders from the industrial projects segment, the rating agency said in its rationale.


Topics : Buzzing stocks Bhel Market trends stock market trading Adani Power

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon