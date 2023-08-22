Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65294.37 + 78.28
Nifty (0.11%)
19414.95 + 21.35
Nifty Midcap (0.76%)
38415.50 + 289.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5368.05 + 36.10
Nifty Bank (0.16%)
44074.00 + 72.00
Heatmap

Mahindra Lifespace rallies 9%; hits record high on strong growth outlook

The new CEO Amit Sinha has outlined ambitious business growth of 5x over the next 5 years from around Rs 2,268 crore of residential and IC business sales to Rs 8,000-10,000 crore by FY28.

real estate

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers hit a record high of Rs 555, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on strong business growth outlook. The stock of Mahindra Group’s company engaged in real estate and infrastructure development business surpassed its previous high of Rs 550.75 touched on September 12, 2022.

Since July 25, post June quarter (Q1FY24) results, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has outperformed the market by surging 16 per cent, after the management said the company is gearing up for a 5X growth in its business over the next 5 years. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.6 per cent during the same period.

The company reported residential pre-sales of Rs 345 crore and Industrial land leasing at Rs 14 crore for Q1FY24. The new CEO Amit Sinha has outlined ambitious business growth of 5x over the next 5 years from around Rs 2,268 crore of residential and IC business sales to Rs 8,000-10,000 crore by FY28.

Also Read

Mahindra Lifespace tumbles 8% after MD & CEO tenders resignation

Mahindra Lifespace aims for Rs 500 cr revenue in industrial segment by 2025

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Card payments in India to hit Rs 27.9 trillion mark in 2023: GlobalData

Dredging Corporation surges 14%, hits over 4-year high on solid Q1 results

Adani Enterprises gains 3% as promoter firm buys 2% stake via open market

Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Glenmark Pharma, Union Bnk, SJS, Paytm, RITES

Market LIVE: Broader indices outperform; Realty, metal stocks in demand

Amit Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers said the company has strong commitment from Mahindra Group to support this aspiration. “The company has built a strong Business Development and launch pipeline, which gives multiyear benefits. The company has also made good progress on Thane land parcel basis the new IITT policy which gives higher FS1 and favourable residential sales mix.” the management said.

The company’s industrial leasing pipeline for balance of the year is looking strong primarily driven by multiple initiatives by Central and State governments and the company expects to deliver robust performance in the coming quarters.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has shown strong traction in sales momentum over the last two years which has sharply increased from Rs 695 crore of pre sales in FY21 to Rs 1,812 crore in FY23. Going ahead, the company is aiming to launch 8-9 projects with gross development value of Rs 3,500- 4,000 crore in FY24. Analyst at ICICI Securities expect sales value jumping to ~1.5x from FY23 levels at ~Rs 2,800 crore in FY25E, based on the launch pipelines, and new land addition.

Overall, the company has an inventory of ~1400 acres with total sales value of ~Rs 5,000 crore. The management expects to momentum to remain healthy and stable at Rs 500 crore, with strong pipeline of enquiries backed by expansion of PLI scheme, the lower tax rates for new manufacturing facilities, and the global realignment of manufacturing and supply chains favoring India.

“We like Mahindra Lifespace Developers given its strong parentage, management’s focus on expanding its overall scale of operation and a comfortable balance sheet. With strong focus on scalability, the company is poised for strong growth in medium and long term,” the brokerage firm said. It maintains ‘buy’ rating with a 12-month target price of Rs 650 per share.


Topics : Buzzing stocks Mahindra Lifespace Developers Market trends Real estate stocks Mahindra Group stock market trading

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Adani EnterprisesOnion Prices in IndiaMadras Day 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional landReal estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon