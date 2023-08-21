Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific indices largely rise; Brent at $85/bbl
Stock market live updates: At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty Futures stood flat at 19,316 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Friday close
SI Reporter New Delhi
Domestic markets are likely to start Monday's trade on a quiet note, tracking mixed global cues. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty Futures stood flat at 19,316 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Friday close. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Indian markets Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Buzzing stocks stocks to watch Crude Oil Price FII flows DIIs Rupee vs dollar Global Markets Jio Financial Services Reliance Industries stock market investing Asian stocks Asia-Pacific Brent crude oil
First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:19 AM IST