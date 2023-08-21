Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.55%)
65307.30 + 358.64
Nifty (0.51%)
19407.80 + 97.65
Nifty Midcap (0.80%)
38117.25 + 301.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5334.15 + 21.75
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
44069.90 + 218.85
Heatmap

Here's why Adani Power, Adani Energy shares rallied up to 16% in 3 days

In the past three trading days, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Power have rallied more than 12 per cent after promoter and foreign portfolio investors (FPI) bought stake via open market

Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group companies continued their upward movement as Adani Energy Solutions (formerly known as Adani Transmission) and Adani Power surged up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

In the past three trading days, Adani Energy Solutions (up 13 per cent) and Adani Power (up 16 per cent) have rallied more than 12 per cent after promoter and foreign portfolio investors (FPI) bought stake in these companies via open market.

Among individual stocks, Adani Power surged16 per cent in the past three days after Australia-listed investment firm, GQG Partners invested $1.1 billion (Rs 9,000 crore) in Adani Power on acquiring 8.1 per cent stake from the Adani family via multiple block deals. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Also Read

Who is Rajiv Jain, and how he built his $92 billion empire at GQG Partners

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Group shares rally up to 10% as GQG Partners buy Rs 15,446 cr stake

Adani Group shares in demand; Adani Power, Energy Solutions surge up to 12%

Bharat Forge hits 52-week high as arm secures order worth Rs 850 crore

Data Patterns rallies 9% to hit record high on strong order book position

Lemon Tree up 4%; hits new high on launching its first hotel in Rajkot

RIL, ONGC, M&M: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day

PNB Housing Finance jumps 8% on recovery of Rs 784 crore corporate NPA

Adani Power has installed capacity of 12,450 MW (which includes 40 MW solar power project) at multiple locations i.e. Bitta, Mundra, Kawai, Tiroda, Udupi, Raipur, Raigarh. The company sells power under long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs), medium term PPAs, short term PPAs, on merchant basis and is also engaged in trading, investment and other business activities.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Energy Solutions rallied 13 per cent in three days after it announced that Geltbery Trade and Investment, the promoter group company purchased 23.8 million equity shares or 2.13 per cent stake of the company, between August 3, and August 14, via open market. Post acquisition, total promoters holding of Adani Energy Solutions increased to 70.41 per cent from 68.28 per cent. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

According to disclosure made by Adani Enterprises, Kempas Trade and Investment, the promoter group, has acquired 1.5 million equity shares or 0.13 per cent stake in the company via open market on August 7.

Meanwhile, last week media reported that, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA) is looking to double down in India and is evaluating a large exposure in the expansive power businesses of Gautam Adani that span thermal generation to transmission, clean energy and green hydrogen.

TAQA is keen to deploy $1.5-2.5 billion in Adani Group firms or in a single entity, suggested reports. Both sides believe there is maximum synergy between TAQA and Adani Energy Solutions, formerly Adani Transmission, to forge a strategic alliance and work together on projects in North Africa and West Asia, said a report by The Economic Times on Friday.

However, Adani Energy Solutions on August 18 clarified that the Company is not engaged in any investment-related discussion with Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA).


Topics : Buzzing stocks Adani Power Adani Group stocks to watch FPI investment Promoter stake Indian markets

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon