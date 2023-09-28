Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude holds $97 a barrel; Vedanta, RIL in focus
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude holds $97 a barrel; Vedanta, RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Overnight, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hit 4.6 per cent -- its highest levels since 2007, and Brent crude futures popped more than 3 per cent to $97 per barrel

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Subdued sentiment across Asia amid rising US Treasury yields and oil prices, and monthly derivatives (F&O) expiry, back home, may keep domestic equity markets volatile on Thursday.

Key Events

8:37 AM

FPIs pull out $1.7 bn in Sept, worst since Jan

8:01 AM

Deja vu? Evergrande shares suspended for second time

8:45 AM

ALERT :: Yatra Online to list today; all you need to know

>> Yatra Online will debut on Thursday, Sept 28

>> Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Yatra in unlisted market is nil, i.e. no listing gain

>> The initial public offering of Yatra Online was subscribed 1.61 times

>> Issue price has been fixed as Rs 142
 

8:40 AM

Vedanta Ltd preparing to demerge sprawling operation, says report

Vedanta Ltd. is nearing a deal to spin off businesses into several listed entities in a broad restructuring that, if successful, could help tycoon Anil Agarwal manage his metals-to-energy empire’s debt load, Bloomberg reported. READ MORE

8:37 AM

FPIs pull out $1.7 bn in Sept, worst since Jan

Over the past six months, overseas funds had pumped Rs 1.7 trillion ($21 billion) into domestic stocks, leading to a rebound of over 17 per cent in the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices from this year’s lows. The broader market rose more than 40 per cent from their March lows. India was among the best-performing major markets during this period. READ MORE

8:34 AM

Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Apollo Hosp, NBCC, Zee, KEC

Apollo Hospitals: The firm announced the acquisition of a partially constructed hospital in Kolkata from Future Oncology Hospital and Research Centre for Rs 102 crore.
 
Infosys: Has launched Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud - a first-of-its-kind industry cloud offering designed for commercial airlines to help them accelerate their digital transformation journey. READ MORE

8:31 AM

Nifty Metal, Pharma: Trading strategies for these 2 sectoral indices

The Nifty Metal Index, currently trading at 6,777.30, is currently ensnared within a range-bound pattern on the near-term charts, offering both challenges and opportunities for traders. READ MORE

8:28 AM

ALERT :: Gift Nifty quotes 20 points lower at 19,699

8:26 AM

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 386.28 crore on Sept 27

8:23 AM

Fund Flow :: FIIs sell equities worth Rs 354.35 crore on Sept 27

.

8:20 AM

ALERT :: Dollar index moves closer to 107-mark

8:17 AM

This Asian stock market is trying European-style trading to reinvent itself

>> The Singapore Exchange has become the first exchange in Asia to offer trading in "structured certificates"

>> Structured certificates are financial instruments issued by a third party, that are based on underlying assets.

>> Singapore began offering listed structured certificates on Aug. 30, with its inaugural issue being one linked to Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding.

>> Analysts, however, are unsure if the new offerings will benefit SGX significantly or boost its trading volumes.

Source: CNBC

8:13 AM

US economy facing headwinds from possible government shutdown: White House

>> The US economy is facing headwinds from a possible government shutdown, student debt payments restarting, higher interest rates and an autoworkers' strike, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on Wednesday.

>> Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday rejected a stopgap funding bill advancing in the Senate, bringing Washington closer to its fourth partial shutdown of the U.S. government in a decade with just four days to go.

Source: Reuters

8:10 AM

ALERT :: Thailand unexpectedly raises interest rates by 25 basis points

>> Thailand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 points to 2.5%

>> In its announcement, the BOT said explained that this is to keep inflation in the country between its target range of 2%-3%.

>> Headline inflation is projected to remain within the target range, at 1.6% to 2.6% in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Source: CNBC

8:08 AM

Commodity check :: Brent crude holds above $97/bbl

8:06 AM

US 10-year Treasury yeld at highest level since 2007

>> The 10-year US Treasury yield hit a cycle high of 4.64% Wednesday, representing its highest level since August 2007. 

Source: WSJ

8:03 AM

Global markets :: US indices end mixed overnight

8:01 AM

Deja vu? Evergrande shares suspended for second time

>> Shares of China Evergrande Group were suspended on Thursday, Hong Kong’s exchange announced.
 
>> The chairman of the embattled Chinese real estate developer has reportedly been placed under surveillance, according to Bloomberg News.
 
>> Evergrande shares last closed at 32 Hong Kong cents on Wednesday.

Note: Trading was suspended in Evergrade in March last year and only resumed trading on Aug. 28, after a 17 month hiatus.

7:59 AM

ALERT :: Hang Seng at day's low

7:57 AM

Global markets :: Asian indices mixed; hang Seng in focus

>> Evergrande shares have been suspended

>> South Korean markets are shut today

7:39 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.


Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

