Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude holds $97 a barrel; Vedanta, RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Subdued sentiment across Asia amid rising US Treasury yields and oil prices, and monthly derivatives (F&O) expiry, back home, may keep domestic equity markets volatile on Thursday. At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,711, down 9 points. Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.57 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 climbed 0.3 per cent. South Korean markets are shut today. Overnight, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hit 4.6 per cent -- its highest levels since 2007, and Brent crude futures popped more than 3 per cent to $97 per barrel. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.2 per ceny. The S&P 500 edged up 0.02 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22 per cent.