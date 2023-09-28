Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude holds $97 a barrel; Vedanta, RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Overnight, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hit 4.6 per cent -- its highest levels since 2007, and Brent crude futures popped more than 3 per cent to $97 per barrel

SI Reporter New Delhi

Stock market LIVE updates: Subdued sentiment across Asia amid rising US Treasury yields and oil prices, and monthly derivatives (F&O) expiry, back home, may keep domestic equity markets volatile on Thursday. ...Read More

