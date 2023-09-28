close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude holds $97 a barrel; Vedanta, RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Overnight, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hit 4.6 per cent -- its highest levels since 2007, and Brent crude futures popped more than 3 per cent to $97 per barrel

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude holds $97 a barrel; Vedanta, RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Subdued sentiment across Asia amid rising US Treasury yields and oil prices, and monthly derivatives (F&O) expiry, back home, may keep domestic equity markets volatile on Thursday. ...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Market news Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock markets Gift Nifty Global Markets US Treasury Oil Prices oil prices rise Vedanta Reliance Jio Vodafone Idea Indian stock exchanges National Stock Exchange BSE stocks

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon