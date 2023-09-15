Home / Markets / News / Sensex extends winning run into 11th day, gains 320 pts; Nifty nears 20,200

Sensex extends winning run into 11th day, gains 320 pts; Nifty nears 20,200

CLOSING BELL ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2023: The BSE Sensex hit a new life-time high at 67,927, and the Nifty registered a peak at 20,222 on Friday

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stock market highlights: Benchmark indices extended their record breaking run into third straight day on Friday as the Sensex and Nifty indices surpassed the crucial levels of 67,900 and 20,200, respectively, in intraday trade.

Key Events

3:33 PM

CLOSING BELL:: S&P BSE Sensex extends rally for the 11th straight day, ends 320 pts higher at 67,840

3:19 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra surges 3%; market cap touches Rs 2 trillion-mark

1:54 PM

Oil India jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

1:27 PM

Cholamandalam Investment joins Rs 1-trillion market cap club; hits new high

12:11 PM

Is Nifty PSU Bank nearing an interim peak? Keep an eye on this pivot point

11:25 AM

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

10:42 AM

Restaurant Brands Asia rallies 13%, hits 52-week high on large block deal

10:24 AM

BS Exclusive :: We see signs of buoyancy in the economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

9:23 AM

Broader markets swim in a sea of green

9:22 AM

Sectoral trends :: PSBs dip amid profit booking; most other indices rally

9:20 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: Bulls have upper hand over 30-pack index; TaMo, Wipro lead

9:19 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty hits a new all-time high of 20,173

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex opens 200 pts higher, hits fresh record high

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex holds gains of over 100 pts

9:02 AM

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens flat at 83.035/$

8:56 AM

ALERT: TotalEnergies SE in talks to invest in Adani Green's RE projects, reports Bloomberg

8:44 AM

Peak market strategy: Don't exit equities, keep investing new money

8:37 AM

NSE makes more money than 98% of companies listed on it, shows data

8:33 AM

Trading strategies for Nifty Metal, Energy indices

8:25 AM

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 15: Infosys, Airtel, BoM, GMM Pfaudler, Sequent

8:21 AM

Options Trading: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on ONGC

8:02 AM

Gift Nifty hints market set to extend gains

4:13 PM

Tech View :: Key levels on Nifty, Bank Nifty to watch out

Nifty50
Strong Put writing at 20,100 has further bolstered positive sentiment in the market. The trend is expected to remain positive as long as the Nifty remains above the 20,000 mark. In the short term, there is potential for the Nifty to move towards the 20,480-20,500 range on the upside.
 
Bank Nifty
The sentiment remains positive as the Bank Nifty approaches its all-time high. The strong presence of Put writers at 46,000 has supported the index to stay in positive territory. The trend is anticipated to stay bullish as long as the Bank Nifty remains above the 46,000 mark. In the short term, there is potential for the Bank Nifty to reach levels around 46,700 and 47,000 on the upside.

 

4:11 PM

Comment :: 'Global markets now eye US Fed, BoE, BoJ decisions'

The market is inching towards a new direction with renewed buying in auto and IT stocks in expectation of strong festive demand and a strong deal wins. Better-than-expected economic data from China and stimulus hopes further added optimism in global markets. The ECB hinted at a potential pause in rates due to receding inflation, while investors are now focused on central bank meetings next week, with the US Fed, BoE, and BoJ set to announce their rate decisions.

4:09 PM

IPO Update :: Yatra Online issue subscribed 10% till 4:00 PM on day 1

4:08 PM

IPO Update :: Samhi Hotels issue subscribed 11% till 4:00 PM on day 2

4:07 PM

IPO Update :: Zaggle Prepaid issue subscribed 39% till 3:45 PM on Day 2

4:05 PM

IPO Update :: RR Kabel issue subscribed 18x till 3:30 PM

3:56 PM

Nifty Auto index outperforms, jumps 1.6%


3:54 PM

BSE Smallcap Heatmap:: Den Networks, Andrew Yule zoom 12%; KIMS drops 5%


3:51 PM

BSE Midcap Heatmap:: Voda Idea, GIC, IOB soar up to 8%; Ajanta Pharma sheds 5%


3:47 PM

Broader Market Check:: MidCaps, SmallCaps gain in tandem with benchmark Nifty50; India VIX declines nearly 4%


3:45 PM

Nifty 50 Losers:: BPCL, HUL, Asian Paints slip over 1%


3:44 PM

Nifty 50 Gainers:: Bajaj Auto zooms 6%; Hero Moto, M&M rally 2%


3:40 PM

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: 20 Gainers v/s 10 Losers


3:39 PM

CLOSING BELL:: NSE Nifty50 settles 89 pts higher at 20,192


3:33 PM

CLOSING BELL:: S&P BSE Sensex extends rally for the 11th straight day, ends 320 pts higher at 67,840

The BSE benchmark index has rallied 3,007 points in the last 11 trading sessions.


3:19 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra surges 3%; market cap touches Rs 2 trillion-mark

Along with a strong order book in the SUV segment and a leading position in the domestic tractor segment, M&M is now gradually introducing its global portfolio to expand its addressable market. READ MORE

3:05 PM

Bandhan MF looks to go beyond smallcaps, plans first active microcap fund

Bandhan Mutual Fund is looking to launch the first active microcap fund. The fund house has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an equity scheme, which will invest in stocks of companies having a market capitalisation (m-cap) lower than 50 per cent of the smallest midcap company (as per AMFI stock classification). READ

2:52 PM

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Total is looking to buy stakes in some of Adani Green’s projects as part of its drive to expand its portfolio of clean energy projects, sources told Bloomberg, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The French group could invest about $700 million in total into the projects. READ HERE

2:41 PM

SpiceJet clears $1.5 million payment due to Credit Suisse after SC warning

Indian airline SpiceJet on Friday said that it has cleared its $1.5 million dues to Credit Suisse. It comes days after the Supreme Court warned the airline's chairman Ajay Singh to make the payment or go to Tihar jail. READ

2:30 PM

Robust inflows in July and August 2023: Arbitrage funds are back in favour

Investors typically park their short-term money in arbitrage funds because they are tax-friendly and can deliver better post-tax returns than some debt funds. READ MORE

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMARKET WRAPIndian marketsBuzzing stocksDalal StreetTata MotorsBharat ForgeNTPCAdani EnterprisesBrent crudeIndian stock marketIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEInfosys stockRIL stock

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug