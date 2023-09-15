Sensex extends winning run into 11th day, gains 320 pts; Nifty nears 20,200

Stock market highlights: Benchmark indices extended their record breaking run into third straight day on Friday as the Sensex and Nifty indices surpassed the crucial levels of 67,900 and 20,200, respectively, in intraday trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a new lifetime high of 67,927 during the day, before closing at 67,839, up 320 points or 0.47 per cent. The Nifty50, on the other hand, shut shop 89 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 20,192 after it notched a new high of 20,222 during the day.

Bajaj Auto (up 6.3 per cent), Grasim, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, Tech M, TCS, Wipro, and HDFC Bank led the march.

Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.09 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index advanced 1.6 per cent on the NSE, followed by the Nifty IT (up 0.9 per cent).

