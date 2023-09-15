close
Sensex (0.35%)
67757.11 + 238.11
Nifty (0.23%)
20148.80 + 45.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.83%)
5884.40 + 48.15
Nifty Midcap (0.55%)
40938.20 + 222.15
Nifty Bank (0.39%)
46181.20 + 180.35
Heatmap

Infosys signs $1.5 bn contract to leverage AI solutions for 15-yr period

In July, Infosys signed a $2 bn deal with an existing client to provide AI and automation services for five years

Infosys

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys said it signed a $1.5 billion contract for a 15-year period with a "global company".
Under the deal, Infosys will provide enhanced digital experiences and business operation services, leveraging the company's platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, it said on Thursday.
Infosys did not name the company nor mention whether it is an existing client.
Earlier in the month, U.S. chip maker Nvidia announced AI partnerships with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries and the Tata group's Tata Consultancy Services to develop generative applications.
In July, Infosys signed a $2 billion deal with an existing client to provide AI and automation services for five years.
Shares of the company were marginally high at 0.4%, trimming the stock's losses to 0.1% so far this year compared to a 15.46% rise in the Nifty IT index.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Oil India Ltd to invest Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy by 2040

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

E-com retailers may clock about Rs 90k cr during festive sales: Redseer

NSE makes more money than 98% of companies listed on it, shows data

 
(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Infosys Automation

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayAditya L1 | ISROGold - Silver PriceNirmala SitharamanHonor 90 5G SmartphoneDelhi Weather UpdateIndia WPI inflationAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence pushTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon