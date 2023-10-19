MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 300 pts; LTIMindtree up 5%, Coforge 3%

Stock market LIVE updates: After a shaky start, equities were trying to recoup losses in Thursday's intraday trade despite weak global sentiment amid escalating war concerns in the Middle East.
The S&P BSE Sensex, which fell nearly 500 points in early deals, was down 325 points to quote at 65,551 levels, while the Nifty50 was quoting below 19,600-mark.
Wipro, Coal India, Tata Steel, UPL, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors lost ground on the bourses with up to 3 per cent slide. On the upside, shares of Bajaj Auto hit a record high of Rs 5,393.30, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in a weak market on strong September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings. READ MORE
Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.45 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.
Amid a broad-based selling, the Nifty Metal index fell 1.14 per cent, the Nifty Realty dropped 0.67 per cent, and the Nifty Financial Services declined 0.5 per cent. The Nifty IT and Media indices, on the other hand, erased morning gains and rose 0.07 per cent each.
Wipro plans to join rivals in cutting new hiring as tech spending cools
Indian tech-services outsourcing firm Wipro Ltd. is planning to hire fewer engineering graduates this year, citing cautious clients that are cutting spending. READ
9:56 AM
Bajaj Auto surges 5%, hits record high in weak market on healthy Q2 margin
Bajaj Auto said the margin in Q2 was driven by better realisation and a richer product mix, which more than covered the drag arising from investments on growing electric scooters. READ
9:47 AM
UTI AMC down 4% as profit declines in Q2
Net profit declined by 8 per cent YoY to Rs 183 crore. Total income was down 7 per cent at Rs 404 crore.
9:43 AM
LTIMindtree up 3%; Q2 revenue grows 8% YoY
Consolidated net profit for Q2FY24 slipped 2.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,162.3 crore. Revenue from operations, however, rose 8.2 per cent to Rs 8,905.4 crore.
9:41 AM
Bajaj Auto zooms 4% on strong Q2 numbers
Bajaj Auto posted a 17.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,020 crore, riding on the back of a 6.3 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 10,838 crore.
9:38 AM
Wipro sinks 4% on weak Q2 nos and guidance
Wipro reported almost flat growth in net profit (at Rs 2,667 crore) and a marginal decline in revenue for Q2. It has forecast Q3 revenue might drop 3.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent sequentially on a constant currency basis.
9:36 AM
IndusInd Bank holds trimmed gains on firm Q2 results
Reported a 22 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 2,202 crore for Q2. Net Interest Income (NII) grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 5,077 crore.
9:31 AM
Nifty Metal biggest loser among sectors
9:28 AM
Broader indices slide in line with benchmarks
9:25 AM
Wipro, Hindalco, Tata Steel leading frontline losers
9:23 AM
Nifty gainers: Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree top outliers
9:21 AM
Heatmap: Barring IndusInd Bank, ITC, all Sensex stocks slide
9:19 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty sheds 126 points
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex drops 450 pts
9:09 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty sinks below 19,550
9:07 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex off to a weak start
9:03 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.26/$ vs last close
8:59 AM
RBI concerned as banking liquidity moves to surplus due to govt spending
"Only aid to liquidity is the government spending," a dealer at a state-owned bank said. "It will again fall into deficit because the RBI seems to be comfortable when the liquidity is negative. Also, the market is now used to borrowing at MSF rate," he added. READ MORE
8:52 AM
