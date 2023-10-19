MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 300 pts; LTIMindtree up 5%, Coforge 3%

Stock market LIVE updates: After a shaky start, equities were trying to recoup losses in Thursday's intraday trade despite weak global sentiment amid escalating war concerns in the Middle East. The S&P BSE Sensex, which fell nearly 500 points in early deals, was down 325 points to quote at 65,551 levels, while the Nifty50 was quoting below 19,600-mark. Bajaj Auto hit a record high of Rs 5,393.30, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in a weak market on strong September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings. Wipro, Coal India, Tata Steel, UPL, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors lost ground on the bourses with up to 3 per cent slide. On the upside, shares ofhit a record high of Rs 5,393.30, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in a weak market on strong September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings. READ MORE Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 0.45 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively. Amid a broad-based selling, the Nifty Metal index fell 1.14 per cent, the Nifty Realty dropped 0.67 per cent, and the Nifty Financial Services declined 0.5 per cent. The Nifty IT and Media indices, on the other hand, erased morning gains and rose 0.07 per cent each.