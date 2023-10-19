close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty slides 100 pts; US Treasury yields top 4.9%

Stock market LIVE updates on Thursday, October 19, 2023: US Treasury yields jumped to multiyear highs, with the 10-year Treasury yield breaking above 4.9 per cent for the first time since 2007

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities are set to fall, in-line with global peers, as a surge in US Treasury yields amid escalating tensions in the Middle East soured sentiment. Besides, trajectory of crude oil prices and FPI flows will guide the markets. 

At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,568, down 115 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.33 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.42 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down 1.62 per cent, and Hong KOng's Hang Seng shed 1.65 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slippede 0.98 per cent, the S&P 500 slid 1.34 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62 per cent.

US Treasury yields jumped to multiyear highs, with the 10-year Treasury yield breaking above 4.9 per cent for the first time since 2007. 

Q2FY24 earnings on Thursday, October 19, 2023:
Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, Havells India, Tata Communications, Mphasis, United Breweries, Jindal Stainless, Metro Brands, Coforge, Voltas, Cyient, PVR Inox, Tanla Platforms, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings, HFCL, Mastek, South Indian Bank, Tata Coffee, Aarti Drugs, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Ganesh Housing Corp, Sagar Cements, Indoco Remedies, Wendt (India), Hatsun Agro Product, Accelya Solutions India, Agro Tech Foods, Updater Services.

No article available in this category.

Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Market news Q2 results Global Markets global markets sell-off Gift Nifty Indian stock market Indian stock markets US Treasuries Bond Yields Oil Prices S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon