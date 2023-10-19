Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty slides 100 pts; US Treasury yields top 4.9%

Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, Havells India, Tata Communications, Mphasis, United Breweries, Jindal Stainless, Metro Brands, Coforge, Voltas, Cyient, PVR Inox, Tanla Platforms, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings, HFCL, Mastek, South Indian Bank, Tata Coffee, Aarti Drugs, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Ganesh Housing Corp, Sagar Cements, Indoco Remedies, Wendt (India), Hatsun Agro Product, Accelya Solutions India, Agro Tech Foods, Updater Services.

Domestic equities are set to fall, in-line with global peers, as a surge in US Treasury yields amid escalating tensions in the Middle East soured sentiment. Besides, trajectory of crude oil prices and FPI flows will guide the markets.At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,568, down 115 points.Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.33 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.42 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down 1.62 per cent, and Hong KOng's Hang Seng shed 1.65 per cent.Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slippede 0.98 per cent, the S&P 500 slid 1.34 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62 per cent.US Treasury yields jumped to multiyear highs, with the 10-year Treasury yield breaking above 4.9 per cent for the first time since 2007.