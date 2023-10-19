Festive car discounts soar this year as supplies improve: Car dealers

As the festive season gains momentum, car dealerships across India are offering discounts ranging from Rs 25,000 to over Rs 1 lakh for various models. Dealer sources reveal that festival discounts are higher than those offered in the 2022 festive period which was affected by supply chain issues of electronic components for cars. The average increase in discounts from 2022 to 2023 is around 40 - 50 per cent depending on the car model and dealership location.

The discount on certain models has increased by up to 75 per cent. Dealer sources said that some of the discount schemes are offered by OEMs and some schemes are from the dealer's end. These discounts primarily apply to less popular models.

Dealership sources indicated that models such as Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Swift, and Ciaz have discounts starting from Rs 35,000 and going up to Rs 50,000.

A dealer from Mumbai stated “At Maruti Suzuki dealerships customers purchasing any CNG variant from either Nexa or Arena will receive a CNG coupon worth Rs 20,000 from Mahanagar Gas. For instance, if you are eyeing the Celerio CNG, which is already offering discounts of up to Rs 30,000 this month, you will get an additional Rs 20,000 discount through this coupon, making it a total saving of up to Rs 50,000."

These offers are valid for mostly October and may be discontinued after the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki car discounts in October 2023 are higher than those offered in October 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis MT has the highest discount of up to Rs 65,000 compared to Rs 23,000 in October 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz discount has also increased from up to Rs 25,000 in October 2022 to up to Rs 53,000 in October 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki Swift also have higher discounts in October 2023.

The discounts are higher for models which have lesser traction, and not so much on the in-demand SUVs.

MG Motors is offering discounts on their popular models such as Hector, the MG Astor Sharp, MG Astor Smart, and Gloster starting from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh. In September, the discount was up to Rs 25,000 on the Hector (5, 6, and 7-seater versions).

Models like MG Comet EV came with an insurance benefit, however, there was no discount for it due to its recent launch in April.

Sameer Ahmad a dealer from Mumbai explained “Customers are getting significant discounts on MG vehicles, due to the recent MG's 100-year anniversary celebration where they included benefits for existing and potential customers.”

Ahmad further added, “Last October, car prices were lower due to the absence of Real Driving Emissions (RDE) compliance. However, with the implementation of BS6 Phase 2 RDE norms on April 1, 2023, vehicle prices have witnessed an increase ranging from 35,000 to 70,000 rupees. But MG has updated its models compared to the previous year, including the transition from the Hector to the next-generation Hector.”

MG motors did not comment.

Similarly, Tata Motors' models such as Harrier ADAS offer discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, and the Tigor (Petrol) and Tiago (petrol) provide savings of up to Rs 50,000 and Rs 45,000. Whereas SAFARI (Adas), Altroz MT petrol, and Nexon MT Petrol come with discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 30,000, and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Tata car discounts in October 2023 are generally higher than those offered in October 2022. The Tata Harrier ADAS and Tata Safari ADAS now have the highest discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, compared to Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 in October 2022. The Tata Tigor and Tata Tiago also have higher discounts in October 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra offering discounts on The XUV400 comes with discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, while the Bolero (all variants) offers a discount ranging from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000. The Bolero Neo, Marazzo (M2 all variants), and XUV300 are all part of the festive discounts, with savings of up to Rs 50,000, Rs 73,000, and Rs 80,000, respectively. Models such as Thar, Scorpio N, Bolero B2, Bolero Neo Plus, and XUV700, do not have any discounts in October due to the demand being good. The discount on Marazzo increased from up to Rs 35,000 in October 2022 to up to Rs 73,000 in October 2023. The Bolero and XUV300 also have higher discounts in October 2023.

Hyundai is offering discounts from Rs 20,000 to Rs 43000 on Verna, i10 Nios, i20 automatic, and Aura CNG models. In September, buyers of the i20 automatic and Aura CNG buyers could get discounts of up to Rs 30,000 and Rs 33,000, respectively. As the calendar flips to October, these discounts continue, with the i10 Nios and Aura CNG retaining their discounts. Creta and Exter did not have any price reductions in September and October. Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on the Verna which was not present in the last month.

As compared to 2022’s October Hyundai Aura CNG remains the same in terms of discount. However, the Hyundai Verna has a discount of Rs 25,000 which was not present in October of 2022. The i10 Nios observed a decline in discount as it stood at Rs 43,000 in October 2023 as compared to Rs 48,000 in October 2022. Hyundai did not wish to comment.