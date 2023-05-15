Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tops 18,350; Tata Motors soars 3%

MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tops 18,350; Tata Motors soars 3%

Stock market live: Shares of Tata Motors gained over 3.5 per cent on posting a net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in Q4FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1,033 crore last year

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tops 18,350; Tata Motors soars 3%

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:29 AM IST
Follow Us

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices had a better-than-expected opening on Monday following a respite in the CPI inflation, which dipped to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April. The BSE Sensex gained 160 points to 62,200, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 45 points up to 18,360.

Tata Motors, Power Grid, Nestle, M&M, Ultratech Cement and Infosys led gains on the Sensex, while Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Nestle were the top Nifty winners.
Read More

Key Event

9:34 AM May 23

DLF gains 1% on 40% YoY growth in net profit in Q4FY23

9:30 AM May 23

Tata Motors up 3% after revenues surged 35% YoY in Q4FY23

9:25 AM May 23

Broader markets underperform; India VIX jumps over 3%

9:20 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex rises over 150 points, above 62,150 levels

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Firm start for Nifty50, trades above 18,300

9:06 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Bulls ride Sensex over 150 points higher, above 62,150

9:05 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Over 50 pts upmove for Nifty50, above 18,400

9:03 AM May 23

Rupee opens at 82.24/$ as against previous close of 82.12/$

8:54 AM May 23

Improving JLR outlook, margin expansion targets positives for Tata Motors

8:38 AM May 23

WATCH: Will mid- and small-caps sustain their recent strength?

8:24 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

8:11 AM May 23

Short-term trend remains bullish for Nifty; resistance likely around 18,500

7:58 AM May 23

SGX Nifty lower; hints at flat-to-negative start

7:54 AM May 23

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

7:49 AM May 23

US consumer sentiment index falls to six-month low of 57.7 in May

9:34 AM May 23

DLF gains 1% on 40% YoY growth in net profit in Q4FY23

Realty major DLF, post market hours on Friday, reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 570 crore during Q4FY23 vs Rs 405 crore in the year-ago period. Company’s revenue from operations was down by  5.9 per cent and stood at Rs 1,456.06 crore  in Q4 FY23.
chart

9:30 AM May 23

Tata Motors up 3% after revenues surged 35% YoY in Q4FY23

The Tata Group company posted a net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in Q4FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY22, riding on 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenues to Rs 1.059 trillion.
chart

9:26 AM May 23

Shares of IT, auto upbeat, while media, metal decline

9:25 AM May 23

Broader markets underperform; India VIX jumps over 3%

chart

9:22 AM May 23

SENSEX HEATMAP: 8 out of 30 index counters slip; Tata Motors, Asian Paints gain up to 2%

chart

9:20 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex rises over 150 points, above 62,150 levels

chart

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Firm start for Nifty50, trades above 18,300

chart

9:06 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Bulls ride Sensex over 150 points higher, above 62,150

chart

9:05 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Over 50 pts upmove for Nifty50, above 18,400

chart

9:03 AM May 23

Rupee opens at 82.24/$ as against previous close of 82.12/$

8:59 AM May 23

Street Signs: Adani Group shares, Exchange-traded funds surface, and more

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have grown multifold since the pandemic breakout. But retail participation leaves a lot to be desired. READ
Adani Group, Adani

8:54 AM May 23

Improving JLR outlook, margin expansion targets positives for Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ 2022-23 (FY23) January-March quarter (fourth quarter, or Q4) results were better than Street estimates, with strong showing across Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as well as commercial and passenger vehicle businesses in the domestic market. READ

8:50 AM May 23

MARKET VIEW: Nifty could remain in 18042 – 18358 band for the near term

Indian markets could open lower, in line with mostly lower Asian markets today and negative US markets on Friday.
 
The University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment dropped to 57.7 in May based on a preliminary reading, from 63.5 in April. That’s the lowest level since November and below an expected May reading of 63 by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Consumers’ inflation expectations over the next five years rose to 3.2% from 3% in April. That’s the highest reading since 2011.
 
Federal-funds futures in the US see an 83% probability that the central bank will hold rates steady next month in its new range of 5%-5.25%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. In July, the odds favor the Fed standing pat (a 58.5% probability), but with a 31% chance of a quarter-point cut and a 10.4% probability of an equal-sized increase.
 
US equity funds faced huge outflows in the week ended May 10, on caution over the US debt ceiling and concerns over disappointing earnings forecasts from some top companies. According to Refinitiv Lipper, US equity funds faced outflows worth $5.7 billion, which was their seventh consecutive week of outflows.
 
The Congressional Budget Office said on Friday the US faces a "significant risk" of defaulting on payment obligations within the first two weeks of June without a debt ceiling increase.
 
Nifty closed almost flat for the second consecutive session on Friday suggesting a tug of war between bulls and bears. On weekly charts, Nifty gained 1.36% after a flat week. While India CPI numbers came in better than expected, the IIP numbers disappointed. The Karnataka elections outcome was not favourable to the NDA Govt at the centre. We could see a negative opening for Nifty on Monday. Nifty could remain in the 18042 – 18358 band for the near term.  

Views by Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities

8:45 AM May 23

US investors eye gold, treasuries, Bitcoin as debt-limit default risk peaks

Traditional haven currencies like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc had some fans, but each were less popular than the US dollar or, perhaps more strikingly Bitcoin. READ
Photo: Bloomberg
 

8:38 AM May 23

WATCH: Will mid- and small-caps sustain their recent strength?

While the market has remained volatile so far this year, the midcap and smallcap pockets are outperforming the large caps. Find out whether the strength will sustain ahead. 

8:34 AM May 23

Rupee weakens 7 paise to close at 82.16/$ Friday

8:29 AM May 23

Karnataka election results likely to keep Indian markets swinging

The market mood is bullish amid strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors. The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty is less than 3 per cent shy of new all-time highs. READ
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

8:24 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

SpiceJet: After Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, and Falgu Aviation Leasing, another lessor GY Aviation Lease has approached aviation regulator DGCA for the deregistration of two more Boeing 737-8 aircraft of the airline.
 
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The company has informed the exchanges that after completion of routine maintenance work, the commercial operations of the Mini Blast Furnace of the company, situated at Hiriyur, Karnataka, have been resumed with effect from May 11, 2023. READ

8:18 AM May 23

DIIs sell stocks worth Rs 922 crore Friday

8:17 AM May 23

FPIs buy Rs 1,014 crore of equities Friday

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsAdani EnterprisesAdani TransmissionSGX NiftyS&P BSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyTata MotorsIGL

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story