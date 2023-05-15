MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tops 18,350; Tata Motors soars 3%

8:50 AM May 23
MARKET VIEW: Nifty could remain in 18042 – 18358 band for the near term
Indian markets could open lower, in line with mostly lower Asian markets today and negative US markets on Friday.
The University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment dropped to 57.7 in May based on a preliminary reading, from 63.5 in April. That’s the lowest level since November and below an expected May reading of 63 by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Consumers’ inflation expectations over the next five years rose to 3.2% from 3% in April. That’s the highest reading since 2011.
Federal-funds futures in the US see an 83% probability that the central bank will hold rates steady next month in its new range of 5%-5.25%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. In July, the odds favor the Fed standing pat (a 58.5% probability), but with a 31% chance of a quarter-point cut and a 10.4% probability of an equal-sized increase.
US equity funds faced huge outflows in the week ended May 10, on caution over the US debt ceiling and concerns over disappointing earnings forecasts from some top companies. According to Refinitiv Lipper, US equity funds faced outflows worth $5.7 billion, which was their seventh consecutive week of outflows.
The Congressional Budget Office said on Friday the US faces a "significant risk" of defaulting on payment obligations within the first two weeks of June without a debt ceiling increase.
Nifty closed almost flat for the second consecutive session on Friday suggesting a tug of war between bulls and bears. On weekly charts, Nifty gained 1.36% after a flat week. While India CPI numbers came in better than expected, the IIP numbers disappointed. The Karnataka elections outcome was not favourable to the NDA Govt at the centre. We could see a negative opening for Nifty on Monday. Nifty could remain in the 18042 – 18358 band for the near term.
Views by Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities