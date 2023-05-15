close

Stock Market Live: Asian markets tick lower amid US debt default worries

Stock market live: Stocks of Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission will see action after the two announced plans of raising Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively, through the QIB route

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
sensex, BSE

Photo: Bloomberg

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with slim losses on Monday amid muted global sentiment due to rising worries over a possible US debt default. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,270 levels, down 50 points. 
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Adani Enterprises Adani Transmission SGX Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty Tata Motors IGL

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

