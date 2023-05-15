close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bharti Airtel Q4 revenue may rise up to 6.4% QoQ, ARPU growth to aid margin

At the bourses, shares of Bharti Airtel have declined 1.86 per cent so far this calendar year (CY23), as against 2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

Lovisha Darad New Delhi
Bharti Airtel
Web Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Telecom major Bharti Airtel is likely to clock up to 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth to Rs 31,797 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4YF23), largely led by increase in India and Africa's wireless revenue mix, said analysts. The company is scheduled to announce Q4 results on Tuesday, May 16.
 
According to brokerages, strong service mix, along with increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) will help expand Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins to 51 per cent in Q4FY23 from 49 per cent in Q3FY23.
 
Profit-after-tax (PAT), meanwhile, is estimated to grow 103.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,689 crore in the March quarter.  
 
That apart, latest TRAI data indicated that the telecom major continued to add wireless broadband subscribers to 2.2 million in February 2023, which accounted for 63.2 per cent of customer share.
 
At the bourses, shares of Bharti Airtel have declined 1.86 per cent so far this calendar year (CY23), as against 2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
 
Meanwhile, here's what brokerages estimate for Bharti Airtel's Q4FY23 numbers:
 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

BSE Realty index hits 8-month high; Mahindra Lifespace, DLF soar up to 7%

Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?

Motilal Oswal
The brokerage firm projects the telecom operator to post 3 per cent revenue growth sequentially, led by 2 per cent increase in ARPU, and subscriber addition of 1 per cent. Both domestic wireless as well as Airtel Africa is expected to see a sequential revenue growth of 3 per cent each. Analysts have shared a 'buy' stance on the counter, with a target price of Rs 749 per share.
 
Axis Securities
Analysts model Bharti Airtel to report 6.5 per cent QoQ and 23.5 per cent YoY revenue growth to Rs 31,797 crore in Q4FY23. PAT, moreover, is expected to jump 103.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,689 crore in the March quarter, they said. On a YoY basis, PAT is likely to grow 11.8 per cent YoY from Rs 1,511 crore. Strong service mix, coupled with increase in ARPU may also help Ebitda margins expand to 51 per cent in Q4FY23 from 48 per cent in Q4FY22.
 
JM Financial
The brokerage firm builds moderate wireless subscriber addition of around 2 million, and 4G subscriber addition is expected to remain strong at around 5 million. As ARPU is likely to rise to Rs 197 in Q4FY23 from Rs 193 in Q3FY23, India's wireless revenue is pegged to grow 3 per cent QoQ to Rs 19,900 crore in the March quarter, and Ebitda to Rs 10,900 crore, up 4.4 per cent QoQ. Consolidated reported PAT, meanwhile, is estimated to jump 154.4 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,039 crore.
Topics : Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Telecom stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Indian markets stocks to watch

First Published: May 15 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

DMart
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

BSE Realty index hits 8-month high; Mahindra Lifespace, DLF soar up to 7%

realty sector
3 min read

Mudrex expands its footprint outside India, launches its platform in Italy

Cryptocurrency
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts, Nifty atop 18,400; Realty index soars 4%

BSE
1 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

stocks
7 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon