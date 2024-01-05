Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sobha Q3 sales bookings up 37% at Rs 1,952 cr on strong housing demand

Realty firm Sobha Ltd has reported a 37% increase in sales bookings at Rs 1,951.6 crore in the third quarter of this financial year, mainly on the back of strong housing demand in Bengaluru

Real estate

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Sobha Ltd has reported a 37 per cent increase in sales bookings at Rs 1,951.6 crore in the third quarter of this financial year, mainly on the back of strong housing demand in Bengaluru.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,424.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Q3 (third quarter) of this financial year has been the best-ever sales quarter for Sobha," the company said in a regulatory filing late on Thursday.
The average price realization improved to Rs 11,732 per square feet during the third quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 9,653 per square feet in the year-ago period.
Sales bookings in volume terms also increased to 16.63 lakh square feet, from 14.76 lakh square feet during the period under review.
"Bengaluru has achieved its highest ever quarterly sales of 1.25 million square feet with a value of Rs 14.99 billion, led by the successful launch of the Sobha Neopolis project in the beginning of the quarter," the company said.
Sobha highlighted that the Delhi-NCR region continued with its strong momentum completing the sale of Sobha City in Gurugram.
"We launched 2 new projects in the third quarter with a total saleable area of 3.84 million square feet. Cash flows for the quarter remained strong and has resulted in further net debt reduction," Sobha said.
Bengaluru-based Sobha is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Also Read

Real estate developer Sobha posts Q2 profit fall on higher expenses

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

Sobha's net profit rose to $1.46 mn on strong demand for houses in Q1

Net debt of top 8 listed realty firms dip 43% in last 3 years: Anarock

IPL 2024 auction: Players that could attract RCB for completing their squad

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Assam got record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 cr in 2023: CM Sarma

India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' underway in Rajasthan

Apple supplier TDK bets its new batteries will change smartphone game

DST mulls over positioning India as global S&T leader for Viksit Bharat

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sobha Ltd Sobha Developers Sobha sales Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateGold Silver Price TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon