Stock Market Live: Asian trade mixed; December jobs report in US awaited

Stock market live updates on January 5, 2024: The services PMI data for December will be on radar in trade today, besides stock-specific action; Dabur expects mid to high single-digit growth in Q3

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could open on a muted note, early trends suggest. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 14 points at 21,771.  

The services PMI data for December will be on radar in trade today, besides stock-specific action. 

Dabur said it expects mid to high single-digit growth during Q3FY24, led by volumes. 

Power Finance Corp has raised FY24 market borrowing plan to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 80,000 crore. 

Global cues

Asian markets remained lacklustre in trade this morning. Nikkei held 0.4 per cent of gain. Hang Seng opened 0.4 per cent down, Kospi and ASX 200 were flat.  

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.34 per cent, the Dow eked out 0.03 per cent gain and the Nasdaq lost 0.56 per cent.  
7:31 AM

Hang Seng, Kospi dip in Asia; Nikkei holds up

7:28 AM

US stocks close lower Thursday; Dow ekes out gain

7:24 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street BSE NSE Gift Nifty Dabur Market news

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

