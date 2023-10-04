Stock Market Live: Sensex sinks 500 pts, Nifty at 19,400; Nestle surges 4%

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices remained on shaky ground at Wednesday's open as surging US yields continued to dent global market sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 420 points to 65,090, and the NSE Nifty50 lost 124 points to 19,400.
Barring Nestle and HUL, which gained 4 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, all other Sensex stocks sat with losses. These were led by Maruti, NTPC, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel that lost up 2 per cent. The 4 per cent surge in Nestle was on account of the company's plan to consider a stock-split on October 19.
In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also declined up to 0.6 per cent. All sectors held losses with Nifty Auto, Bank, Metal and Realty pockets leading the weakness.
9:38 AM
9:36 AM
Polyplex Corp rises 3% as promoters plan stake sale
>> The promoters of packaging firm Polyplex Corp. will sell a 24.3 per cent stake to Dubai-based AGP Holdco Ltd. for Rs 1,188.9 crore. The deal amount has been revised downward from Rs 1,379.47 crore announced in May.
9:35 AM
JSW Infra extends gains on Moody's upgrade
>> Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded the JSW Group firm's corporate family rating and senior secured bond rating to Ba1 from Ba2, and changed the outlook to stable from positive.
9:33 AM
HDFC Bank off day's low; lender sees first top brass rejig post merger
>> Kaizad Bharucha, deputy MD in charge of wholesale banking, will have additional portfolios which are inclusive banking initiatives group, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). Check other changes here
>> Bajaj Finserv's insurance arm, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited has received a show cause-cum-demand notice from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence alleging a tax demand of Rs 1,010.05 crore.
9:30 AM
Bajaj Finance erases intraday losses; Q2 update in focus
>> New loans booked during Q- FY24 grew by 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY0 to 8.53 million as compared to 6.76 million in Q2-FY23. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 33 per cent YoY to approximately Rs 2.9 trillion at the end of Q2-FY24.
9:29 AM
Maruti Suzuki down 2% on tax penalty notice worth Rs 2,160 crore
>> The company has received draft Assessment Order for the FY 2019-20 wherein certain additions/disallowances amounting to Rs 2,159.7 crore with respect to returned income have been proposed. The company will file its objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel.
9:27 AM
Buzzing stock :: Nestle India rises over 3% on stock split hope
>> Fast moving consumer goods company Nestle India will meet on October 19 to consider and declare its second interim dividend for 2023, if any, while also considering a stock split at its board meeting later this month
9:25 AM
ALERT :: Sensex sinks 500 pts
>> Nifty beloe 19,400
>> 1,400 stocks decline on BSE vs less than 1,000 stocks in green
9:24 AM
Broader markets in bears' grip too; MidCap index down 0.7%
9:23 AM
Sectoral trend :: Nestle, HUL support FMCG pack
9:22 AM
Sectoral trend :: Auto index down 1%; all stocks in red