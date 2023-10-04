Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex sinks 500 pts, Nifty at 19,400; Nestle surges 4%
Stock Market Live: Sensex sinks 500 pts, Nifty at 19,400; Nestle surges 4%

Stock Market Live on October 4, 2023: The 4 per cent surge in Nestle was on account of the company's plan to consider a stock split on October 19

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:39 AM IST
OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices remained on shaky ground at Wednesday's open as surging US yields continued to dent global market sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 420 points to 65,090, and the NSE Nifty50 lost 124 points to 19,400.

Key Events

9:25 AM

ALERT :: Sensex sinks 500 pts

9:24 AM

Broader markets in bears' grip too; MidCap index down 0.7%

9:21 AM

Sectoral trends :: Broad-based decline hammer markets; FMCG shine

9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: 27 of 30 index stocks sink; Maruti, M&M worst hit

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 19,400

9:16 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex crashes 400 pts in early deals

9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty hints at a start below 19,450

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex down nearly 200 pts

9:04 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens 2 paise weaker

9:00 AM

WATCH: How are traditional brokerages fighting back?

8:53 AM

Unauthorised trading calls land investment advisors in Sebi's net

8:34 AM

Lenders unlikely to clear Anil Agarwal's Vedanta spinoff in hurry

8:23 AM

IOC to invest over Rs 2,600 crore to set up greenfield units in northeast

8:16 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj duo, LIC, JSW Infra, Adan Ent, HDFC Bank, DLF

8:12 AM

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Wait for these breakouts for direction

8:08 AM

Nifty struggling to cross 20-DEMA; UCO Bank, Lemon Tree top technical picks

7:55 AM

Gift Nifty futures signal negative start, down over 100 pts from last close

7:49 AM

Job openings rise in the US after 3 months of decline

9:39 AM

Market Check :: Top losers on the BSE at this hour

9:38 AM

Market Check :: Top gainers on the BSE at this hour

9:36 AM

Polyplex Corp rises 3% as promoters plan stake sale

>> The promoters of packaging firm Polyplex Corp. will sell a 24.3 per cent stake to Dubai-based AGP Holdco Ltd. for Rs 1,188.9 crore. The deal amount has been revised downward from Rs 1,379.47 crore announced in May.

9:35 AM

JSW Infra extends gains on Moody's upgrade

>> Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded the JSW Group firm's corporate family rating and senior secured bond rating to Ba1 from Ba2, and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

9:33 AM

HDFC Bank off day's low; lender sees first top brass rejig post merger

>> Kaizad Bharucha, deputy MD in charge of wholesale banking, will have additional portfolios which are inclusive banking initiatives group, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). Check other changes here

9:31 AM

Bajaj Finserv's insurance arm receives GST notice worth Rs 1,010 crore

>> Bajaj Finserv's insurance arm, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited has received a show cause-cum-demand notice from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence alleging a tax demand of Rs 1,010.05 crore.

9:30 AM

Bajaj Finance erases intraday losses; Q2 update in focus

>> New loans booked during Q- FY24 grew by 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY0 to 8.53 million as compared to 6.76 million in Q2-FY23. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 33 per cent YoY to approximately Rs 2.9 trillion at the end of Q2-FY24.

9:29 AM

Maruti Suzuki down 2% on tax penalty notice worth Rs 2,160 crore

>> The company has received draft Assessment Order for the FY 2019-20 wherein certain additions/disallowances amounting to Rs 2,159.7 crore with respect to returned income have been proposed. The company will file its objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel.

9:27 AM

Buzzing stock :: Nestle India rises over 3% on stock split hope

>> Fast moving consumer goods company Nestle India will meet on October 19 to consider and declare its second interim dividend for 2023, if any, while also considering a stock split at its board meeting later this month

9:25 AM

>> Nifty beloe 19,400

>> 1,400 stocks decline on BSE vs less than 1,000 stocks in green

9:24 AM

Broader markets in bears' grip too; MidCap index down 0.7%

9:23 AM

Sectoral trend :: Nestle, HUL support FMCG pack

9:22 AM

Sectoral trend :: Auto index down 1%; all stocks in red

9:21 AM

Sectoral trends :: Broad-based decline hammer markets; FMCG shine

9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: 27 of 30 index stocks sink; Maruti, M&M worst hit

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 19,400

9:16 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex crashes 400 pts in early deals

9:11 AM

Commodity Heatmap :: Gold, Silver fall in early deals

9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty hints at a start below 19,450

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex down nearly 200 pts

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

