Stock Market Live: Sensex sinks 500 pts, Nifty at 19,400; Nestle surges 4%

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices remained on shaky ground at Wednesday's open as surging US yields continued to dent global market sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 420 points to 65,090, and the NSE Nifty50 lost 124 points to 19,400.

Barring Nestle and HUL, which gained 4 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, all other Sensex stocks sat with losses. These were led by Maruti, NTPC, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel that lost up 2 per cent. The 4 per cent surge in Nestle was on account of the company's plan to consider a stock-split on October 19.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also declined up to 0.6 per cent. All sectors held losses with Nifty Auto, Bank, Metal and Realty pockets leading the weakness.

