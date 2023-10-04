HDFC Bank's disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

HDFC Bank disbursed home loans worth Rs 48,000 crore in July-September, representing 14 per cent growth sequentially and 10.5% growth over the year-ago period on erstwhile HDFC’s loan book. July-September was the bank’s first quarter after merging with mortgage financier HDFC Ltd. HDFC Bank did not sell home loans earlier, but acted as a distribution agent for HDFC.

“Home loan disbursals during the first quarter post-merger were the best ever at Rs 480 billion. This is a growth of 14.0% over the quarter ending June 30, 2023, and a growth of 10.5% over the quarter ending September 30, 2022,” said HDFC Bank in a notification to the exchanges.

The bank’s retail loan book surged 85 per cent over the previous quarter and 111.5 per cent over the same period year ago.

The bank has decided to reduce the non-individual loan book of erstwhile HDFC, by 6.2 per cent sequentially. The non-individual loan book shrank to Rs 1.03 trillion compared to Rs 1.09 trillion at the end of June. Book size was Rs 1.3 trillion on September 30, 2022.

The bank’s gross advances grew by Rs 1.1 trillion to Rs 23.5 trillion in the second quarter, reflecting a 4.9 per cent increase over the proforma merged advances of Rs 22.4 trillion as on June 30, 2023.

Commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 29.5 per cent over September 30, 2022 and around 9.5 per cent over June 30, 2023. Corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 8.0 per cent over September 30, 2022 and around 6.0 per cent over June 30, 2023

Deposits grew by Rs 1.1 trillion to Rs 21.7 billion: A growth of around 5.3 per cent over the proforma merged deposits of Rs 20.6 trillion as of June 30, 2023.

The ratio of current and savings account deposits to total deposits fell to 37.5 per cent as on September 30 compared to 45.4 per cent in the year-ago period and 42.5 per cent in June 2023. This was mainly due to addition of liabilities of HDFC, which were fixed deposits.