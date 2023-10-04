close
Sensex (-0.89%)
64931.91 -580.19
Nifty (-0.83%)
19367.20 -161.55
Nifty Smallcap (-1.68%)
5823.50 -99.65
Nifty Midcap (-2.05%)
39777.45 -831.40
Nifty Bank (-1.01%)
43950.20 -448.85
Heatmap

HDFC Bank's disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

The bank's retail loan book surged 85 per cent over the previous quarter and 111.5 per cent over the same period year ago

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank disbursed home loans worth Rs 48,000 crore in July-September, representing 14 per cent growth sequentially and 10.5% growth over the year-ago period on erstwhile HDFC’s loan book. July-September was the bank’s first quarter after merging with mortgage financier HDFC Ltd. HDFC Bank did not sell home loans earlier, but acted as a distribution agent for HDFC.

“Home loan disbursals during the first quarter post-merger were the best ever at Rs 480 billion. This is a growth of 14.0% over the quarter ending June 30, 2023, and a growth of 10.5% over the quarter ending September 30, 2022,” said HDFC Bank in a notification to the exchanges.

The bank’s retail loan book surged 85 per cent over the previous quarter and 111.5 per cent over the same period year ago.

The bank has decided to reduce the non-individual loan book of erstwhile HDFC, by 6.2 per cent sequentially. The non-individual loan book shrank to Rs 1.03 trillion compared to Rs 1.09 trillion at the end of June. Book size was Rs 1.3 trillion on September 30, 2022.

The bank’s gross advances grew by Rs 1.1 trillion to Rs 23.5 trillion in the second quarter, reflecting a 4.9 per cent increase over the proforma merged advances of Rs 22.4 trillion as on June 30, 2023.

Commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 29.5 per cent over September 30, 2022 and around 9.5 per cent over June 30, 2023. Corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 8.0 per cent over September 30, 2022 and around 6.0 per cent over June 30, 2023

Also Read

This is how EPFO's calculator calculates pension on pro-rata basis

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

RBI expected to hold rates steady on Friday but striking hawkish tone

ICICI Bank raises Rs 4,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth

e-Kuber to be functional on March 31 for govt transactions, says RBI

Rupee weakens 17 paisa against the US dollar, settles at Rs 83.21

CD issuances in September surged to FY24 high amid tight liquidity


Deposits grew by Rs 1.1 trillion to Rs 21.7 billion: A growth of around 5.3 per cent over the proforma merged deposits of Rs 20.6 trillion as of June 30, 2023.

The ratio of current and savings account deposits to total deposits fell to 37.5 per cent as on September 30 compared to 45.4 per cent in the year-ago period and 42.5 per cent in June 2023. This was mainly due to addition of liabilities of HDFC, which were fixed deposits.

HDFC Bank stock was trading at 1522.10, up almost 1 per cent, on BSE after releasing the numbers. On the benchmark Sensex, it was at 1522.95 points a little after 1 pm.
Topics : HDFC Bank HDFC group HDFC loan Home Loan HDFC home loan rates Housing Finance

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon