Stock Market Live: Global shares slide; US 10-yr yield hits new 16-yr high
Stock Market Live on October 4, 2023: Stronger than expected job openings data in the US sent the 10-year treasury yield to a fresh 16-year high of 4.80 per cent on Tuesday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are staring at another weak start on Wednesday on a negative handover from US stocks overnight. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were at 19,431, down 100 points from Nifty futures' last close....Read More
First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 7:39 AM IST