Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are staring at a muted open on Monday as global markets remain tethered amid rising US yields and Israel-Gaza tensions. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 19,520 levels.

Globally, Asian equities were down this morning ahead of inflation readings from the region this week. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was trading around the flatline. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.93 per cent.

Hong Kong’s markets are closed for a holiday Monday.

On Friday, US markets suffered deep cuts as 10-year US treasury yield topped 5 per cent for the first time since 2007. The S&P 500 fell 1.26 per cent, the Dow shed 0.86 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 1.53 per cent. Back home, stock-specific action will continue amid the earnings season. ICICI Bank announced a 35.76 per cent growth in Q2 net profit to Rs 10,261 crore. Paytm saw its net loss narrow to Rs 290.5 crore on a consolidated basis from a loss of Rs 571.1 crore last year.