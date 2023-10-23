Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open

Stock market live on October 23, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 19,520 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are staring at a muted open on Monday as global markets remain tethered amid rising US yields and Israel-Gaza tensions. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 19,520 levels.   
Globally, Asian equities were down this morning ahead of inflation readings from the region this week. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was trading around the flatline. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.93 per cent. 
Hong Kong’s markets are closed for a holiday Monday.
On Friday, US markets suffered deep cuts as 10-year US treasury yield topped 5 per cent for the first time since 2007. The S&P 500 fell 1.26 per cent, the Dow shed 0.86 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 1.53 per cent.   Back home, stock-specific action will continue amid the earnings season. ICICI Bank announced a 35.76 per cent growth in Q2 net profit to Rs 10,261 crore.  Paytm saw its net loss narrow to Rs 290.5 crore on a consolidated basis from a loss of Rs 571.1 crore last year. 

Key Events

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex ekes out tepid gains

9:02 AM

Currency alert: Rupee opens at 83.17/$ vs last close of 83.12/$

8:25 AM

Stocks to Watch today: ICICI Bank, Hudco, NDTV, ABFRL, Samvardhan, Patym

8:14 AM

Indian technology companies sacked more staff this year than in 2022

7:49 AM

Gift Nifty future extends slide; down 40 points vs last close

9:13 AM

Commodity check :: Crude oil down 1.5% on MCX

9:10 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 19,500

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex ekes out tepid gains

9:02 AM

Currency alert: Rupee opens at 83.17/$ vs last close of 83.12/$

8:57 AM

Regional FMCG firms see gains over larger peers for second quarter in a row

Local brands have been able to capture market share as prices of raw material are lower, making it easier for them to manufacture and sell FMCG products at lower prices. READ

8:53 AM

Q&A | There is no better investment in long run than equities: Samir Arora

In recent weeks, equity markets have encountered challenges in sustaining higher levels, contending with a variety of headwinds. SAMIR ARORA, founder and fund manager of Helios Capital, is on the cusp of launching a mutual fund (MF) business in India. Read more

8:49 AM

How India's bankruptcy code framework is undergoing a quiet makeover

The insolvency regulator has in fact sought public comments on all the regulations it has notified under the code. READ

 

8:45 AM

Israel relaxes certain trading regulations in light of war in Gaza

Israel's Securities Authority published temporary reliefs for portfolio managers and stock exchange members during the "Iron Swords" war. READ

8:41 AM

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,750 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,750, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,300. READ

8:37 AM

IT firms give campus hiring a miss for FY25 amid macro uncertainties

Campus hiring has turned very feeble as Indian information-technology (IT) services companies battle macro uncertainties. READ

8:34 AM

Adding more bite: A case for tougher RBI penalties for violations

Penalties by Mint Road may need a relook; not a month goes by without some regulated entity (RE) or the other getting rapped. The ‘Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India (FY22)’ by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has it that the major reasons for the imposition of penalties on REs were ­non-compliance with the guidelines on exposure and IRAC (income recognition and asset classification), fraud reporting, and cybersecurity. READ MORE

8:32 AM

Sebi bans individual from securities mkt for flouting regulatory norms

Further, the noticee made promises of assured and unrealistic returns to clients and has sold non-suitable services and charged exorbitant fees from its clients, thereby violating the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules and IA (Investment Adviser) norms.
Sebi also noted that 53 complaints were pending against the noticee since September 2018, and READ MORE

8:29 AM

Mid and smallcaps carve out a bigger slice of mutual fund portfolio pie

In the past six months, the largecap exposure of the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) has decreased from 73 per cent to 69 per cent, according to data from PRIME Database. Simultaneously, the average midcap and smallcap allocations have increased by a couple of percentage points each. READ MORE

8:25 AM

Stocks to Watch today: ICICI Bank, Hudco, NDTV, ABFRL, Samvardhan, Patym

One97 Communications (Paytm): Paytm said its revenue increased 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2,519 crore in the second quarter, with its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 291 crore from Rs 571 crore a year ago.
 
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): OMCs have floated tenders for the supply of 8.25 billion litres of ethanol from all sources for the FY24 supply year that will start from November 1, which is required to meet the 15 per cent blending target for the period. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 8.53 crore on October 20

8:17 AM

Fund Flow :: FPIs buy equities worth Rs 456.21 crore on October 20

8:14 AM

Indian technology companies sacked more staff this year than in 2022

Ed-tech, food-related firms are among the sectors which have been worst affected READ MORE

8:10 AM

Street Signs: Name change fails to cut ice, Blue Jet GM at 25%, and more

Dhyaani’s AI rebrand sinks like a stone
Artificial intelligence is the current buzzword. In an attempt to capitalise on this trend, a lesser-known BSE-listed company, Dhyaani Tile and Marblez, has proposed changing its name to Dhyaanii Artificial Intelligence or Dhyyaani Artificial Intelligence READ MORE

8:07 AM

Nifty50 index to consolidate in near-term; Buy Bank Nifty on dips

This consolidation, while indicative of market indecision, carries a nuanced perspective. The overall bias within this range tends to lean towards the negative side, a sentiment echoed by key technical indicators like MACD and RSI. These tools suggest a cautionary stance, advising traders to tread carefully amidst this price stagnation. READ MORE

8:03 AM

Early birds' Q2 profit soars, revenue growth slowest in 11 quarters

The combined net profit of “early bird” companies, those that have declared their quarterly results, rose for the third consecutive quarter in July-September 2023 (Q2FY24). But the figures suggest a continued slowdown in revenue growth and stagnation in earnings over recent quarters. READ MORE

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:32 AM IST

