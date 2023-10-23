close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65151.33 -246.29
Nifty (-0.47%)
19451.15 -91.50
Nifty Midcap (-1.80%)
39161.00 -717.75
Nifty Smallcap (-2.09%)
5852.90 -125.15
Nifty Bank (-0.17%)
43647.15 -75.90
Heatmap

4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members

"The focus, therefore, naturally shifts to the next stage of bringing the inflation to the target level," said Varma, adding that there is no ambiguity in the eventual inflation goal of 4%

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's monetary policy committee's (MPC) decision to reinforce the 4% retail inflation target follows inflation returning to its 2%-6% comfort zone, but does not necessarily signal rates will remain higher for longer, two external members of the committee told Reuters.
India's inflation breached the rate-setting panel's 6% upper tolerance limit in five of the last 12 months, but stayed between 4% and 6% in the other seven, including easing to 5% in September after two months of food cost-driven spikes.
"A few quarters back, the urgent task before the MPC was to bring inflation inside the tolerance band. That phase is now behind us apart from a few transient spikes above the band," panel member Jayanth Varma told Reuters by email late on Friday.
"The focus, therefore, naturally shifts to the next stage of bringing the inflation to the target level," said Varma, adding that there is no ambiguity in the eventual inflation goal of 4%.
The six-member rate-setting panel, which includes three external members, kept interest rates unchanged this month but signalled it would focus on a 4% inflation target, raising expectations rates could stay elevated for a while in Asia's third-largest economy.
However, that focus does not necessarily suggest that rates will stay higher for longer as decisions will be data-dependent, panel member Ashima Goyal told Reuters via email.
"So far, despite repeated supply shocks core inflation is softening towards 4%."
Varma said a real interest rate -- derived by adjusting the policy rate for inflation -- of around 1% will drive inflation sustainably down to the target.
"As projected inflation declines, the nominal repo rate consistent with the 1% real rate will also decline," said Varma.
"Everything therefore depends on how the projection for inflation 3-4 quarters ahead evolves in the coming quarters."
The MPC's "patience in gliding inflation" towards the target "is driven primarily by concerns about growth fragility," Varma said.
DECLINING HOUSEHOLD SAVINGS
Data released by the central bank last month showed that net financial savings in Indian households fell to a 50-year low of 5.1% of GDP as leverage rose.

Also Read

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI's MPC starts deliberations on policy rate, decision on Thursday

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Govt rolls out quality mandate for copper products, drums, tin containers

MGNREGS may get additional support of Rs 28,000 crore for FY24: Report

OMCs float tender to supply 8.25 billion litres of ethanol in FY24

Indian firms cold to Tower Semiconductor's offer to set up chipmaking JV

UK-India FTA: Electric vehicles market access sparks differences

In the minutes of the MPC's meeting, Goyal suggested considering measures such as higher capital requirements for fast-growing loan categories "to restrain over-enthusiasm in good times and thus avoid a crash."
Household leverage is relatively low in India and has to rise "but not too fast", Goyal told Reuters.
"Countercyclical prudential policy supports financial stability and, therefore, growth, while leaving the interest rate free to suit domestic inflation and growth requirements."
Varma said, in the MPC minutes, households' willingness to take on debt may support near-term consumption and growth.
"I think the task for policymakers is to ensure that economic growth is robust enough so that this borrowing can be repaid from rising incomes," Varma told Reuters.
"If growth does not materialize, then of course this debt would become a burden a couple of years down the road."
 
(Reporting by Ira Dugal and Swati Bhat; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Inflation MPC Interest Rates

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVEMizoram Assembly elections LIVEDisney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVEPAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon